Kaatru Veliyidai: Aditi Rao Hydari, Karthi In Mani Ratnam's Love Anthem Azhagiye

The first single song promo of Mani Ratnam's upcoming Tamil film Kaatru Veliyidai was released on Wednesday. The romantic drama features Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari and Tamil star Karthi. The song Azhagiye and is composed by AR Rahman. It is sung by Arjun Chandy, Haricharan, and Jonita Gandhi. The lyrics courtesy goes to Karky and Navneeth Virk. In the trailer that was launched last week, we saw the Aditi and Karthik at different exotic locations and it gave a brief idea about A R Rahman's soulful music. In Azhagiye promo, Karthi, who plays a fighter pilot in the film is seen singing for his lady love Aditi, who is at some different place. Later, both of them are seen together on the dance floor at a party. The first song of the film will be unveiled today.
Watch Kaatru Veliyidai song promo:
Kaatru Veliyidai is ace director Mani Ratnam's first film of 2017. His last Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani abbreviated into OK Kanmani released in 2015 and was a blockbuster hit. The film featured Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead. Mr Ratnam's Bollywood projects include- Saathiya, Raavan, OK Jaanu, a remake of OK Kanmani and others. The film featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur released in January this year, however, couldn't perform well at the box office.
Additional cast of Kaatru Veliyidai are Shraddha Srinath, RJ Balaji and Delhi Ganesh. The film will also release in Telugu and will be called Cheliyaa. Kaatru Veliyidai is produced under Madras Talkies Banner and is scheduled to release in around March.
Highlights
Azhagiye is composed by AR Rahman
Aditi plays a doctor while Karthi will be seen as a fighter pilot
Azhagiye is sung by Arjun Chandy, Haricharan and Jonita Gandhi