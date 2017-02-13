Kaatru Veliyidai's Vaan: A R Rahman Presents The Perfect Valentine's Day Song

Watch A R Rahman's Vaan:
Kaatru Veliyidai , a romantic drama is expected to release in March. Aditi will be seen as a doctor and Karthi plays a fighter pilot.
A couple of weeks back, the single song promo of Kaatru Veliyidai 's first song Azhagiye was released. In the song, Karthi is seen expressing his love for Aditi, who is at some different location.
Kaatru Veliyidai is Mani Ratnam's first after 2015. His last Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani abbreviated into OK Kanmani was a blockbuster hit. The film featured Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead. Mr Ratnam's Bollywood projects include- Saathiya, Raavan, OK Jaanu.
In an interview to news agency IANS, Aditi Rao Hydari said that Mani Ratnam is her dream director. "It's a real dream come true. I made a wish as a little kid that I wanted to work with him and it happened."
Additional cast of Kaatru Veliyidai are Shraddha Srinath, RJ Balaji and Delhi Ganesh. The film will also release in Telugu and will be called Cheliyaa. Kaatru Veliyidai is produced under Madras Talkies Banner.