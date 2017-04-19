Katy Perry Trolled After Posting Instagram Pic Of Goddess Kali

Instagram and Twitter appear to be divided over Katy Perry's Instagram post, with many asking for her intention to be not misinterpreted.
@katyperry I feel so proud that Katy knows about my religion!? Haren nayar (@Harennayar) April 19, 2017
Step 1 to be trendy in Hollywood; appropriate another culture into a shareable instagram meme #relatable@katyperrypic.twitter.com/LPC5mW9z03? Avisha Gopal (@AvishaGopal) April 19, 2017
@katyperrypic.twitter.com/pNnljUKsH4? Jatin Sati (@jsati83) April 19, 2017
Must Read! @katyperry Katycats Are With You! People just need a reason to drag! pic.twitter.com/1yT4KdRhre? Kanishk (@KanishkMalikk) April 19, 2017
Meanwhile, here's a glimpse of the ongoing debate in the comments thread of Katy Perry's Instagram post:
"You know what!? If I posted that on my wall I would be roasted like hell she's getting away with this stuff just because she's a celebrity. If a normal person were to do that it would rain fire in their comment section," read an angry post while another user said: "She has just put the picture. That's it. She didn't say anything negative to offend Hindu sentiments, so all of you please stop sulking and go easy."
Meanwhile, here's what Katy Perry posted:
Meanwhile, Katy Perry has not responded to the trolls yet. Her post featuring a picture of goddess Kali arrived before she recently hosted and attended an Easter party for her brand, called Katy Perry Collections. She's also shared several pretty pictures from inside the party:
