Kunal Kapoor's Veeram Theme Song We Will Rise Will Give You Goosebumps

T 2441 -https://t.co/Y23l9d48iN .. VEERAM, directed by Jairaj, National Award winner .. Kunal Kapoor acting in adaptation of Macbeth ? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 21, 2017

The theme song of Kunal Kapoor's upcoming filmwill change the game and style of the south film industry. The song titledis in English language and has been composed and sang by Kari Kimmel. In the visuals of the song Kunal Kapoor is dressed as a warrior and can be seen fighting many enemies. The snippet looks absolutely regal and viewers will be in complete awe of Kunal Kapoor and his attitude in the theme song. Amitabh Bachchan first shared the song on Twitter and his Abhishek Bachchan soon commented: "Looking awesome. Good luck jeejaji. (sic)" For the uninitiated, Kunal Kapoor is married to Big B's niece Naina Bachchan.directed by Jayaraj is an adaptation of one of Shakespeare's famous tragediesand is also inspired from the ballads of. The film also stars Divinaa Thackur, Himarsha Venkatsamy, Fakira (Ahran Chaudhary) and Shivajith Nambiar.is also the fifth instalment in Jayaraj'sseries.Here's how the Bachchans did the PR for Kunal Kapoor'ssong:In, Kunal Kapoor plays the role of Chandu Chekaver, an infamous 13th century warrior in Kerala who betrayed and killed his cousin while participating as his helper in a duel.is scheduled to release in Hindi, English and Malayalam on February 24. The film also premiered at the BRICS Film Festival last year. Vishal Bhardwaj'sstarring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also releases on the same day.