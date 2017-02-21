Kunal Kapoor's Veeram Theme Song We Will Rise Will Give You Goosebumps

Take a look at Kunal Kapoor's awe-inspiring song We Will Rise from Veeram:
Veeram directed by Jayaraj is an adaptation of one of Shakespeare's famous tragedies Macbeth and is also inspired from the ballads of Vadakkan Pattukal. The film also stars Divinaa Thackur, Himarsha Venkatsamy, Fakira (Ahran Chaudhary) and Shivajith Nambiar. Veeram is also the fifth instalment in Jayaraj's Navarasa series.
Here's how the Bachchans did the PR for Kunal Kapoor's Veeram song:
T 2441 -https://t.co/Y23l9d48iN .. VEERAM, directed by Jairaj, National Award winner .. Kunal Kapoor acting in adaptation of Macbeth? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 21, 2017
Looking awesome @kapoorkkunal good luck jeejaji. https://t.co/lRWhGDbE8N? Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 21, 2017
In Veeram, Kunal Kapoor plays the role of Chandu Chekaver, an infamous 13th century warrior in Kerala who betrayed and killed his cousin while participating as his helper in a duel.
Veeram is scheduled to release in Hindi, English and Malayalam on February 24. The film also premiered at the BRICS Film Festival last year. Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also releases on the same day.