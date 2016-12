Kung Fu Yoga Song: Jackie Chan's Bollywood-Style Dance Steps Will Make You ROFL

Kung Fu Yoga Song: A still from the song

The official video of Jackie Chan 's action comedyhas released and will make you dance like nobody's watching. Trust us when we say this, you've never seen Jackie Chan in such apersona - thestar is dressed in mustardand dances away to glory. Accompanying Jackie Chan are his younger dance partners, who match him step-by-step - at least they try! Bollywood's Farah Khan has choreographed for Jackie Chan in. The Indo-Sino project also stars actors Sonu Sood and Disha Patani . Directed by Stanley Tong,has been extensively shot in Jaipur and Iceland.also stars Amyra Dastur.Disha Patani also shared the song on Instagram and wrote: "Jackie Chan always kills it, such an adorable video with kids and Bollywood steps."What makes the video unique is Jackie Chan performing typical Bollywood-style steps.'s official song is loaded withs and palm-rolls, courtesy Jackie Chan and Farah Khan. Well done, Jackie Chan. Full marks for trying.Earlier in April, Farah Khan told NDTV that she had a lot of fun choreographing Hong Kong film industry's biggest superstar. "It was fantastic. He is 60-year-old but behaved like a newcomer on the sets. He was there at 6.30 am. We are not used to people reporting on time. He threw a lavish party for us last night and I am looking forward to the schedule in Beijing," said Farah.Talking about her encounter with Jackie Chan, Farah also said that Farah will now be expecting a cameo in a Jackie Chan movie: "Maybe, he will say yes to a cameo in one of my films. Or at least, choreograph one of the film's action sequences," Farah said.is part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India.