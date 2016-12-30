Kung Fu Yoga Song: Jackie Chan's Bollywood-Style Dance Steps Will Make You ROFL

Disha Patani also shared the song on Instagram and wrote: "Jackie Chan always kills it, such an adorable video with kids and Bollywood steps."
What makes the video unique is Jackie Chan performing typical Bollywood-style steps. Kung Fu Yoga's official song is loaded with thumkas and palm-rolls, courtesy Jackie Chan and Farah Khan. Well done, Jackie Chan. Full marks for trying.
Earlier in April, Farah Khan told NDTV that she had a lot of fun choreographing Hong Kong film industry's biggest superstar. "It was fantastic. He is 60-year-old but behaved like a newcomer on the sets. He was there at 6.30 am. We are not used to people reporting on time. He threw a lavish party for us last night and I am looking forward to the schedule in Beijing," said Farah.
Talking about her encounter with Jackie Chan, Farah also said that Farah will now be expecting a cameo in a Jackie Chan movie: "Maybe, he will say yes to a cameo in one of my films. Or at least, choreograph one of the film's action sequences," Farah said.
Video: Watch the official song of Kung Fu Yoga:
Kung Fu Yoga is part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India.