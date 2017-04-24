Lady Gaga's 'Just Another Dead Blonde' Lyrics About Diana, Says Angry Internet

Gaga is def not the sharpest knife in the drawer, she's just another dingy blonde broad.Princess Diana was a wonderful and intellectual lady https://t.co/zVQkvbm8XZ ? Ma B 4 Trump (@sunset_buckeye) April 23, 2017

@deena_stephens@BoSnerdley@DailyMailCeleb Princess Diana was the "Peoples Princess" & loved by millions. Lady Gaga has much to learn about when to keep her trap shut. ?Jim(@QmSS648) April 23, 2017

Lady Gaga has the NERVE to talk to Prince William about depression, then calls his mother Diana "another dead blonde". What a horrid person! ? DavidBret Biographer (@DavidBret) April 23, 2017

Lady Gaga, wailing hinny who calls Princess Diana "another dead blonde" will be a has been by 40. Diana: beautiful & loved. Gaga: ugly joke ? DavidBret Biographer (@DavidBret) April 23, 2017