Meri Pyaari Bindu: Parineeti Chopra's Singing Debut Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi To Be Out Tomorrow

SO EXCITED to share with you all - My singing debut is out tomorrow!! #Goosebumps#MaanaKeHumYaarNahiSong#MeriPyaariBindupic.twitter.com/83ZoHGGPvd ? Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 27, 2017

She's my new favourite singer. You'll say the same when you listen to @ParineetiChopra's 1st song #MaanaKeHumYaarNahinSong OUT TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/rvB4UybQNS ? Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 27, 2017

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is making her singing debut with her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu , revealed that her new song will be unveiled tomorrow. "So excited to share with you all - My singing debut is out tomorrow!!!! Maana ke hum yaar nahin .... goosebumps #MeriPyaariBindu. (sic)," wrote the actress on Instagram with a picture of hers. The song titledwill release on Tuesday afternoon. Parineeti co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana in Meri Pyaari Bindu , who also shared about the actresses' singing debut. "She's my new favourite singer. You'll say the same when you listen to @ParineetiChopra's 1st song #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin out tomorrow (sic)." Theactor wrote.Check out Parineeti and Ayushmann's posts:Of Parineeti's singing debut, Ayushmann earlier told news agency IANS, "I think she is top-notch and pretty good. She has taken classical training in music. She knows a lot about music. I was surprised when I discovered her singing talent for the first time. I think she should sing more often."is made under Yash Raj Films banner and also Aparajita Auddy, Sanjay Mishra, Monica Dogra, Shakti Sinha, Sara Khan, Abish Matthew and Malvika Sitlani. The film is slated to release on May 12.Speaking about her singing debut Parineeti told Hindustan Times , "Thankfully, I think I performed okay for the first song. I am excited as it has been a lifelong dream but I never thought I would be a playback singer. I always wanted to sing my own song so I am happy."is set in Bengal and tracks the love story of Parineeti and Ayushmann.Apart from, Parineeti Chopra, who made her Bollywood debut within 2011, will also be seen in Golmaal Again.