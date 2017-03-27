Meri Pyaari Bindu: Parineeti Chopra's Singing Debut Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi To Be Out Tomorrow

Check out Parineeti and Ayushmann's posts:
SO EXCITED to share with you all - My singing debut is out tomorrow!! #Goosebumps#MaanaKeHumYaarNahiSong#MeriPyaariBindupic.twitter.com/83ZoHGGPvd? Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 27, 2017
She's my new favourite singer. You'll say the same when you listen to @ParineetiChopra's 1st song #MaanaKeHumYaarNahinSong OUT TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/rvB4UybQNS? Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 27, 2017
Of Parineeti's singing debut, Ayushmann earlier told news agency IANS, "I think she is top-notch and pretty good. She has taken classical training in music. She knows a lot about music. I was surprised when I discovered her singing talent for the first time. I think she should sing more often."
Meri Pyaari Bindu is made under Yash Raj Films banner and also Aparajita Auddy, Sanjay Mishra, Monica Dogra, Shakti Sinha, Sara Khan, Abish Matthew and Malvika Sitlani. The film is slated to release on May 12.
Speaking about her singing debut Parineeti told Hindustan Times, "Thankfully, I think I performed okay for the first song. I am excited as it has been a lifelong dream but I never thought I would be a playback singer. I always wanted to sing my own song so I am happy."
Meri Pyaari Bindu is set in Bengal and tracks the love story of Parineeti and Ayushmann.
Apart from Meri Pyaari Bindu, Parineeti Chopra, who made her Bollywood debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011, will also be seen in Golmaal Again.