Advertisement
HomeMusic

Meri Pyaari Bindu: Parineeti Chopra's Singing Debut Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi To Be Out Tomorrow

Parineeti Chopra is making her singing debut with her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu. Sharing the news on Instagram, the actress wrote, "So excited to share with you all - My singing debut is out tomorrow"

  | March 27, 2017 19:34 IST (New Delhi)
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti and Ayushmann photographed on the sets of Meri Pyaari Bindu (Courtesy: parineetichopra)

Highlights

  • Parineeti said, "I think I performed okay for the first song"
  • "She's my new favourite singer," wrote Ayushmann
  • Meri Pyaari Bindu releases on May 12
Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is making her singing debut with her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu, revealed that her new song will be unveiled tomorrow. "So excited to share with you all - My singing debut is out tomorrow!!!! Maana ke hum yaar nahin .... goosebumps #MeriPyaariBindu. (sic)," wrote the actress on Instagram with a picture of hers. The song titledMaane Ke Hum Yaar Nahi will release on Tuesday afternoon. Parineeti co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana in Meri Pyaari Bindu, who also shared about the actresses' singing debut. "She's my new favourite singer. You'll say the same when you listen to @ParineetiChopra's 1st song #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin out tomorrow (sic)." The Vicky Donor actor wrote.

Check out Parineeti and Ayushmann's posts:
 

Of Parineeti's singing debut, Ayushmann earlier told news agency IANS, "I think she is top-notch and pretty good. She has taken classical training in music. She knows a lot about music. I was surprised when I discovered her singing talent for the first time. I think she should sing more often."

Meri Pyaari Bindu is made under Yash Raj Films banner and also Aparajita Auddy, Sanjay Mishra, Monica Dogra, Shakti Sinha, Sara Khan, Abish Matthew and Malvika Sitlani. The film is slated to release on May 12.

Speaking about her singing debut Parineeti told Hindustan Times, "Thankfully, I think I performed okay for the first song. I am excited as it has been a lifelong dream but I never thought I would be a playback singer. I always wanted to sing my own song so I am happy."

Meri Pyaari Bindu is set in Bengal and tracks the love story of Parineeti and Ayushmann.

Apart from Meri Pyaari Bindu, Parineeti Chopra, who made her Bollywood debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011, will also be seen in Golmaal Again.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement