Meri Pyaari Bindu Song Afeemi: Parineeti Chopra And Ayushmann Khurrana Are High On Love

Afeemi is sure to find a place in your playlist. Don't believe us? Watch the song here.
Ahead of the song's release, both the actors released Afeemi teaser on their social media accounts. Check them out here:
April 24, 2017
Stay tuned for the full song tomorrow! ;) #Afeemi@MeriPyaariBindupic.twitter.com/PFR2QC4CKX? Abhimanyu Roy (@ayushmannk) April 24, 2017
The Ishaqzaade actress debuted as a singer for Meri Pyaari Bindu's Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi.
Last week, Parineeti and Ayushmann paid tribute to music composer Bappi Lahiri, by rehashing his hit song Yeh Jawaani Teri for their film.
Of her role as Bindu in the film, Parineeti earlier told news agency IANS, "She is a mad girl who just wants to be a rockstar and nothing else. Such a special role for me."
Five trailers of the film have been released so far. Meri Pyaari Bindu also stars Bengali actors Aparajita Auddy and Rajatava Dutta.
Meri Pyaari Bindu releases on May 12.