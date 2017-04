Meri Pyaari Bindu Song Afeemi: Parineeti Chopra And Ayushmann Khurrana Are High On Love

The third song of Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu was unveiled today. Titled, the song beautifully captures Abhimanyu (Ayushmann) and Bindu's (Parineeti) love.also tracks Bindu's journey from an aspiring singer to a rockstar. We totally loved Abhimanyu's character, as he was always by his lady love's side throughout her journey. Also, don't miss their rockingdance., directed by debutant Akshay Roy, is set in Bengal. Ayushmann, 32, plays a writer while Parineeti, 28, as you know, features as a singer, who dreams of becoming a rockstar.is sung by Jigar Saraiya and Sanah Moidutty. The lyrics courtesy goes to Kausar Munir.is sure to find a place in your playlist. Don't believe us? Watch the song here.Ahead of the song's release, both the actors released Afeemi teaser on their social media accounts . Check them out here:Theactress debuted as a singer for'sLast week, Parineeti and Ayushmann paid tribute to music composer Bappi Lahiri , by rehashing his hit songfor their film.Of her role as Bindu in the film, Parineeti earlier told news agency IANS, "She is a mad girl who just wants to be a rockstar and nothing else. Such a special role for me."Five trailers of the film have been released so far.also stars Bengali actors Aparajita Auddy and Rajatava Dutta.releases on May 12.