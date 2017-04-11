Meri Pyaari Bindu Song Haareya: Ayushmann Khurrana Is In Love, Okay. But Where Exactly Is Parineeti Chopra?

Meri Pyaari Bindu Song Haareya: A still from the song
Highlights
The song was released on Tuesday morning
The song has been sung by Arijit Singh
Meri Pyaari Bindu is slated to hit screens on May 12
Haareya, the first song from Meri Pyaari Bindu is here and shows author Abhimanyu Roy's novel and life clearly revolves around Bindu. Abhi and Bindu are the characters which Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra play in their upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu. Sung in typically Arijit Singh style, Haareya basically underlines how Bindu has found a permanent place in Abhi's heart. In the film, Abhimanyu narrates the story of Bindu, who was an aspiring singer and wants to become a rockstar. The older version of Abhi mostly features with his typewriter and as taking occasional trips down the memory lane. His story looks like a story of separation from Bindu for we still don't know where she currently is.
In Haareya, he sings his heart out and wraps the song saying: "Bindu wo dhun thi jo aap ek baar sunle toh saari zindagi bhar apka peecha nai chhorti!"
Composed by Sachin-Jigar, Haareya has lyrics by Kausar Munir, Priya Saraiya and Vayu. Directed by Akshay Roy, the film casts Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra for the first time. This is also the first time that actor-singer Ayushmann will be seen playing a Bengali character in a film while Parineeti describes her role as "special."
Meri Pyaari Bindu is slated to hit screens on May 12.