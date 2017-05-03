Advertisement
Meri Pyaari Bindu's Khol De Baahein: Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana's Song Is Pure Love

Meri Pyaari Bindu song Khol De Baahein is picturized on Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana and sung by Monali Thakur

  | May 03, 2017 11:23 IST (New Delhi)
Meri Pyaari Bindu

Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana in Meri Pyaar Bindu

Highlights

  • Khol De Baahein reveals more about Bindu and Abhi's love story
  • Monali Thakur sang Khol De Baahein, which is composed by Sachin-Jigar
  • Meri Pyaari Bindu releases on May 12
The story of Bindu aka Parineeti Chopra continues in new song Khol De Baahein from Meri Pyaari Bindu. As the track opens, Abhimanyu Roy (played by Ayushmaan Khurrana) reveals that Bindu was passionate about singing since childhood and he 'got trapped' in her passion even though he's not a singer. Parineeti's Bindu is quirky and fun-loving while Abhi, who is head over heels in love with Bindu, follows her lead which then weaves into a love story. Khol De Baahein is all about Bindu and Abhimanyu's best moments. National Award-winning singer Monali Thakur sang Khol De Baahein, which is composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Watch Parineeti and Ayushmann's Khol De Baahein:
 


Khol De Baahein is the fifth song released by the makers of Meri Pyaari Bindu. The makers have earlier shared previews of Bindu and Abhimanyu's love story in five short trailers and songs like Afeemi and Hareeya. Meanwhile, Yeh Jawaani Teri was a tribute to Bollywood's Disco King Bappi Lahiri. Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin marked Parineeti's debut as singer.

Meri Pyaari Bindu is directed by Akshay Roy and co-produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra. The film also stars Aparajita Auddy and Rajatabha Dutta and is slated to release on May 12, along with Amitabh Bachchan's Sarkar 3.

Meri Pyaari Bindu is Parineeti's first film in two years. In 2014 she starred in three films Hasee Toh Phasee, Daawat-e-Ishq and Kill Dil - none of them made a mark on the box office although Hasee Toh Phasee was a semi-hit. Parineeti is currently filming Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again.

Ayushmaan Khurrana was last seen in 2015's Dum Laga Ke Haisha and has Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan up his sleeve.

 

