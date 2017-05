Meri Pyaari Bindu's Khol De Baahein: Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana's Song Is Pure Love

The story of Bindu aka Parineeti Chopra continues in new songfrom. As the track opens, Abhimanyu Roy (played by Ayushmaan Khurrana) reveals that Bindu was passionate about singing since childhood and he 'got trapped' in her passion even though he's not a singer. Parineeti's Bindu is quirky and fun-loving while Abhi, who is head over heels in love with Bindu, follows her lead which then weaves into a love story.is all about Bindu and Abhimanyu's best moments. National Award-winning singer Monali Thakur sang, which is composed by Sachin-Jigar.Watch Parineeti and Ayushmann'sis the fifth song released by the makers of. The makers have earlier shared previews of Bindu and Abhimanyu's love story in five short trailers and songs like Afeemi and. Meanwhile,was a tribute to Bollywood's Disco King Bappi Lahiri marked Parineeti's debut as singer.is directed by Akshay Roy and co-produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra. The film also stars Aparajita Auddy and Rajatabha Dutta and is slated to release on May 12, along with Amitabh Bachchan'sis Parineeti's first film in two years. In 2014 she starred in three filmsand- none of them made a mark on the box office althoughwas a semi-hit. Parineeti is currently filming Rohit Shetty'sAyushmaan Khurrana was last seen in 2015'sand hasandup his sleeve.