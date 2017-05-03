Meri Pyaari Bindu's Khol De Baahein: Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana's Song Is Pure Love

Watch Parineeti and Ayushmann's Khol De Baahein:
Khol De Baahein is the fifth song released by the makers of Meri Pyaari Bindu. The makers have earlier shared previews of Bindu and Abhimanyu's love story in five short trailers and songs like Afeemi and Hareeya. Meanwhile, Yeh Jawaani Teri was a tribute to Bollywood's Disco King Bappi Lahiri. Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin marked Parineeti's debut as singer.
Meri Pyaari Bindu is directed by Akshay Roy and co-produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra. The film also stars Aparajita Auddy and Rajatabha Dutta and is slated to release on May 12, along with Amitabh Bachchan's Sarkar 3.
Meri Pyaari Bindu is Parineeti's first film in two years. In 2014 she starred in three films Hasee Toh Phasee, Daawat-e-Ishq and Kill Dil - none of them made a mark on the box office although Hasee Toh Phasee was a semi-hit. Parineeti is currently filming Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again.
Ayushmaan Khurrana was last seen in 2015's Dum Laga Ke Haisha and has Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan up his sleeve.