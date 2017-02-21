Advertisement
Monali Thakur Writes Angry Post Over Rude Comments On Her Outfits, Then Deletes It

Here's what Monali wrote in her deleted tweet: "My message to those pathetic few in our nation whose pathetic minds are the reason our country fails whenever it does...high time!"

Singer Monali Thakur wrote and deleted an angry tweet, which she posted after followers on Instagram pointed out that some of her outfits are "short" and said "we don't like your dress." The comments were made in reference to the clothes she wore during her appearances on music reality show Rising Star. Monali was also told that her outfits made some of the viewers "uncomfortable" and she was also requested to "focus" on improving her appearances on the show. Monali is a co-judge and mentor on the music reality show along with acclaimed singers like Diljit Dosanjh and Shankar Mahadevan.

On Monday, Monali lashed back at haters with a strongly-worded tweet, which is now deleted. On Tuesday evening, she said investing time on the incident is absolutely not worth, and wrote on Twitter: "Request all to not give any more importance to this. Life has much more to offer. Taking the post off." Here's what Monali wrote in her deleted tweet: "My message to those pathetic few in our nation whose pathetic minds are the reason our country fails whenever it does...high time!"

However, comments in support of Monali Thakur and slamming haters poured in on her Instagram feed. "Haters gonna say what they want but the truth is you are so pretty and cute," read a comment.
 
 

Previously, actress Zarine Khan and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor responded to rude comments on Instagram with befitting replies. "I post my pictures because I feel good and confident. I put out these pictures not because I want to show off or try to be anyone or anything else," wrote Khushi.

Meanwhile, Monali Thakur is best known for songs like Zara Zara Touch Me from Race, Sawar Loon from Lootera and Cham Cham from Baaghi. She has also recently sung for Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
 

