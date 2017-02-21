Monali Thakur Writes Angry Post Over Rude Comments On Her Outfits, Then Deletes It

On Monday, Monali lashed back at haters with a strongly-worded tweet, which is now deleted. On Tuesday evening, she said investing time on the incident is absolutely not worth, and wrote on Twitter: "Request all to not give any more importance to this. Life has much more to offer. Taking the post off." Here's what Monali wrote in her deleted tweet: "My message to those pathetic few in our nation whose pathetic minds are the reason our country fails whenever it does...high time!"
This is what Monali tweeted on Tuesday:
As I had said..am blocking HER not HIM..n request all 2 not give any more importance to dis..life has much more to offer!Takin the post off!? Monali Thakur (@monalithakur03) February 21, 2017
However, comments in support of Monali Thakur and slamming haters poured in on her Instagram feed. "Haters gonna say what they want but the truth is you are so pretty and cute," read a comment.
Previously, actress Zarine Khan and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor responded to rude comments on Instagram with befitting replies. "I post my pictures because I feel good and confident. I put out these pictures not because I want to show off or try to be anyone or anything else," wrote Khushi.
Meanwhile, Monali Thakur is best known for songs like Zara Zara Touch Me from Race, Sawar Loon from Lootera and Cham Cham from Baaghi. She has also recently sung for Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.