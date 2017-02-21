Neha Kakkar Explains Why She Broke Down While Singing At A Wedding

Here's the video shared by Neha Kakkar on Facebook:
Despite not feeling well, Neha performed for an hour at the wedding. Later, when the singer was not able to perform anymore, the event organizers at the wedding allegedly forced her to carry on and that is when she broke down. Neha explained the whole situation to her fans in the recently uploaded video. "I performed for an hour and I wanted to go back to my hotel because I was in pain, but how the event company behaved has hurt me. After being forced, I got back on the stage, but couldn't help myself and I broke down. I am too emotional and I wasn't able to hold back," she said.
Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar also posted a video of her performance on Instagram:
Uploading My #LastNight ka video for the people who spreading rumours about me.. I performed for 60 mins last night after being #Unwell and also tried my Best to make the Family feel good.. I don't like to grab attention or do Faltu ka publicity stunt.. My NeHearts/ My Fans already give me all the attention and importance.. I don't need extra..#NehaKakkar
The 28-year-old playback singer also thanked her fans for their support and assured them, "I'm all good now." Neha Kakkar is the sister of Tony and Sonu Kakkar, who gained popularity after participating in Indian Idol 2. She recently sang Dangal's hit track, Naina. Her other work includes the songs Sunny Sunny, Manali Trance and Aao Raja with singer Honey Singh, Dhating Naach, London Thumakda and Hanju with singer Meiyang Chang, and Patt Lainge with singer Gippy Grewal.