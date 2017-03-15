Advertisement
HomeMusic

Noor Song Uff Yeh Noor: Sonakshi Sinha Tells Us Why She 'Hates Her Life'

Noor Song Uff Yeh Noor gives us a sneak peek into Sonakshi Sinha's life as as she juggles her professional and personal life

  | March 15, 2017 20:12 IST (New Delhi)
Sonakshi Sinha

Noor: Sonakshi Sinha in a still from Uff Yeh Noor (Courtesy: YouTube)

Actress Sonakshi Sinha released the first song from her upcoming film Noor on Wednesday. Titled Uff Yeh Noor, the song gives us a sneak peek into Noor's (Sonakshi Sinha) life as she juggles her professional and personal life. The Akira actress plays a journalist in the Sunhil Sippy-directed film. In Uff Yeh Noor, Sonakshi is seen grumbling to herself about how much she hates her life. Releasing the song on Twitter, the 29-year-old actress captioned the video as, "I'm Noor aur yeh hai meri life." The lyrics courtesy goes to Manoj Muntashir and the music has been composed by Amaal Mallik while his brother Armaan Malik has crooned it.

Watch Noor song Uff Hai Noor here and tell Sonakshi 'what you think.'
 


Kannan Gill is making his debut with the film and plays Sonakshi's best friend. In the two-minute clip, Sonakshi introduces us to the different shades of Noor. She is 'adorable,' 'impulsive,' 'dreamer,' 'impatient' and 'confused.' Purab Kohli and Shibani Dandekar will be seen in pivotal roles too.

Noor is an adaptation of Pakistani novelist Saba Imtiaz's Karachi, You're Killing Me!

During the trailer launch, Sonakshi Sinha said, "Noor is really close to my heart. When the story was narrated to me, the script and the character strongly appealed to me and from the first day of shoot till now, it has been such a fun and amazing movie to be a part of. It feels great to start 2017 with Noor."

Of playing a journalist in Noor, the Force 2 actress earlier told news agency IANS, "I have a lot of respect towards this profession. It is not an easy job to become a journalist. My regard for this profession has grown much more after doing Noor."

Noor releases on April 21.

Highlights

  • Sonakshi is seen striving hard to balance her life
  • Sonakshi plays a journalist in Noor
  • Noor releases on April 21
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement