Noor Song Uff Yeh Noor: Sonakshi Sinha Tells Us Why She 'Hates Her Life'

Actress Sonakshi Sinha released the first song from her upcoming film Noor on Wednesday. Titled, the song gives us a sneak peek into Noor's (Sonakshi Sinha) life as she juggles her professional and personal life. Theactress plays a journalist in the Sunhil Sippy-directed film. In, Sonakshi is seen grumbling to herself about how much she hates her life. Releasing the song on Twitter, the 29-year-old actress captioned the video as, "I'm Noorlife." The lyrics courtesy goes to Manoj Muntashir and the music has been composed by Amaal Mallik while his brother Armaan Malik has crooned it.Watchsonghere and tell Sonakshi 'what you think.'Kannan Gill is making his debut with the film and plays Sonakshi's best friend. In the two-minute clip, Sonakshi introduces us to the different shades of Noor. She is 'adorable,' 'impulsive,' 'dreamer,' 'impatient' and 'confused.' Purab Kohli and Shibani Dandekar will be seen in pivotal roles too.is an adaptation of Pakistani novelist Saba Imtiaz'sDuring the trailer launch, Sonakshi Sinha said, " Noor is really close to my heart . When the story was narrated to me, the script and the character strongly appealed to me and from the first day of shoot till now, it has been such a fun and amazing movie to be a part of. It feels great to start 2017 with."Of playing a journalist in, theactress earlier told news agency IANS, "I have a lot of respect towards this profession. It is not an easy job to become a journalist. My regard for this profession has grown much more after doing."releases on April 21.