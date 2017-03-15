Noor Song Uff Yeh Noor: Sonakshi Sinha Tells Us Why She 'Hates Her Life'

Watch Noor song Uff Hai Noor here and tell Sonakshi 'what you think.'
Kannan Gill is making his debut with the film and plays Sonakshi's best friend. In the two-minute clip, Sonakshi introduces us to the different shades of Noor. She is 'adorable,' 'impulsive,' 'dreamer,' 'impatient' and 'confused.' Purab Kohli and Shibani Dandekar will be seen in pivotal roles too.
Noor is an adaptation of Pakistani novelist Saba Imtiaz's Karachi, You're Killing Me!
During the trailer launch, Sonakshi Sinha said, "Noor is really close to my heart. When the story was narrated to me, the script and the character strongly appealed to me and from the first day of shoot till now, it has been such a fun and amazing movie to be a part of. It feels great to start 2017 with Noor."
Of playing a journalist in Noor, the Force 2 actress earlier told news agency IANS, "I have a lot of respect towards this profession. It is not an easy job to become a journalist. My regard for this profession has grown much more after doing Noor."
Noor releases on April 21.