Advertisement
HomeMusic

Oscars 2017: John Legend Created La La Land's City Of Stars. Pure Magic

Oscar 2017: John Legend performed The Fools Who Dream and Oscar-winning song City Of Stars from La La Land

  | February 27, 2017 12:14 IST (New Delhi)
Oscar 2017

Oscar 2017: John Legend performing at the 89th Academy Awards (courtesy: AFP)

The 89th Academy Awards celebrated Damien Chazelle's much-loved musical La La Land in many ways, one of them being a special performance by John Legend. Mr Legend's performance of The Fools Who Dream and Oscar-winning song City Of Stars were accompanied by dramatic stage lights resulting in a surreal experience, which successfully transported the audience into the fictional La La Land. City Of Stars is composed by Justin Hurwitz and with lyrics co-written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. La La Land won the Oscar for Best Original Score, marking La La Land's fourth win at the awards. La La Land also received an Oscar in the Best Original Score category.

Here's a glimpse of the City Of Stars created by the singer at the Oscars:
 
oscars

Oscars 2017: When John Legend performed City Of Stars (Courtesy: AFP)


Ahead of the performance, Mr Legend was introduced on stage by the La La Land co-stars Emma Watson and Ryan Gosling. La La Land reunites popular Hollywood couple Emma Watson and Ryan Gosling while John also features in a significant role in the musical. Ms Stone and Mr Gosling star as an aspiring couple while Mr Legend plays a business-minded music composer Keith.

Meanwhile, Twitter said that it clearly loved every bit. "He nailed his performance of City Of Stars," read a tweet. "Wow, great performance by the one and only," read another.
 
 
 

Watch John Legend's Oscar performance here:
 


The 38-year-old singer arrived with his wife, model Chrissy Teigen at Hollywood's biggest award show.
 
 

#Oscars

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on



Meanwhile, this is how the 'legend' prepped for his big performance on Sunday night:
 
 

Photo from Friday's #Oscars rehearsal #LaLaLand

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on



Video: Watch the original song from Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's La La Land:
 


John Legend is best known for songs like All Of Me, You And I, Love Me Now and Tonight. Meanwhile, Moonlight won Best Picture after a major Oscar goof-up, in which actor Warren Beatty and his co-presenter Faye Dunaway read out La La Land as the best film. Warren Beatty was apparently handed the wrong envelope.
 

Highlights

  • John Legend also performed The Fools Who Dream
  • His performance was accompanied by dramatic stage lighting
  • La La Land won the Oscar for Best Original Score
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement