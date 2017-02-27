Oscars 2017: John Legend Created La La Land's City Of Stars. Pure Magic

Here's a glimpse of the City Of Stars created by the singer at the Oscars:
Ahead of the performance, Mr Legend was introduced on stage by the La La Land co-stars Emma Watson and Ryan Gosling. La La Land reunites popular Hollywood couple Emma Watson and Ryan Gosling while John also features in a significant role in the musical. Ms Stone and Mr Gosling star as an aspiring couple while Mr Legend plays a business-minded music composer Keith.
Meanwhile, Twitter said that it clearly loved every bit. "He nailed his performance of City Of Stars," read a tweet. "Wow, great performance by the one and only," read another.
@JohnLegend has such a soothing voice. He nailed his performance of #CityOfStars from #LaLaLand#Oscars#JohnLegendpic.twitter.com/xbyN8oWCKv? Sergio (@Sergio_TheOne) February 27, 2017
WOW, great performance by the one and only @johnlegend at the @Oscars2017_Live great job!! @chrissyteigen looks so proud #johnlegendpic.twitter.com/Bda9wrL3kC? Cassandra Macias (@cassmacias22) February 27, 2017
Beautiful performance by @johnlegend#LALALAND#Oscars#yosenderpic.twitter.com/rlGhQZOWo4? Nicole Layne (@nicoleslayne) February 27, 2017
Watch John Legend's Oscar performance here:
The 38-year-old singer arrived with his wife, model Chrissy Teigen at Hollywood's biggest award show.
Meanwhile, this is how the 'legend' prepped for his big performance on Sunday night:
Video: Watch the original song from Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's La La Land:
John Legend is best known for songs like All Of Me, You And I, Love Me Now and Tonight. Meanwhile, Moonlight won Best Picture after a major Oscar goof-up, in which actor Warren Beatty and his co-presenter Faye Dunaway read out La La Land as the best film. Warren Beatty was apparently handed the wrong envelope.