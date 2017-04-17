Palash Sen Trends For Hindi Rock Song Jesus, The Lord Has Risen

"Euphoria still tickles my ear. Hats off," wrote a tweet while another read: "Thanks Palash for making me to hear a Lord dedicated song in my native language. My best wishes to you." Another user had everything nice to say about the song: "Everything about this tune is enchanted," read the tweet.
Euphoria explained their reason behind composing the song and said in a note: "Rock might not be the music of choice and English might not be the preferred language for the film/music industry of India. Nor is Jesus Christ the commercially viable subject of a song. Well, then that's exactly what Euphoria is going to do."
Euphoria's Jesus, The Lord Has Risen is Twitter's new love:
Palash Sen's new single arrived almost a year after Halla Bol, which marked Euphoria's first single in 15 years. Halla Bol was trolled on Twitter as some accused Palash Sen of 'cheap publicity.'
Euphoria stepped in to the music industry with their debut album Dhoom in 1998 and gained instant popularity. However, Euphoria and Palash Sen are best known for songs like Ab Naa Ja, Mehfuz, Dhoom Pichak Dhoom and Maaeri.