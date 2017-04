Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana Post Previews Of New Meri Pyaari Bindu Song

#Afeemi full song out tomorrow! #MeriPyaariBindu A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is eagerly awaiting the release of his film, shared a short video on social media introducing his fans to the new song from the movie, titled. In the clip, the 32-year-old actor is seen singing the first few lines from the song while strumming the chords of the guitar. Afeemi, the third song from Meri Pyaari Bindu, will be released on Tuesday . Parineeti Chopra, who is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's, also shared video on Twitter, singing the song. The teasers posted by Parineeti and Ayushmann on social media, has everyone waiting in anticipation for the new song.See the videos shared by theactors below: Meri Pyaari Bindu, directed by Akshay Roy, features Ayushmann Khurrana as a Bengali author, Abhimanyu Roy and Parineeti Chopra as an aspiring singer, Bindu. The makers of the film released five chapters from Abhimanyu Roy's book in the form of trailers, titled -and. The film, which has been shot in Kolkata, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 12.Parineeti Chopra made her debut as a playback singer with the first song of the movie, titled. The 28-year-old actress received a lot of appreciation from herco-stars, cousin Priyanka Chopra and other colleagues.Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. After, he will be seen in, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Prakash Raj, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu and Neil Nitin Mukesh.