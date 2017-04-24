Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana Post Previews Of New Meri Pyaari Bindu Song

See the videos shared by the Meri Pyaari Bindu actors below:
April 24, 2017
Meri Pyaari Bindu, directed by Akshay Roy, features Ayushmann Khurrana as a Bengali author, Abhimanyu Roy and Parineeti Chopra as an aspiring singer, Bindu. The makers of the film released five chapters from Abhimanyu Roy's book in the form of trailers, titled -Samosa Aur Chutney, Gabar Aur Samba, Kalkatte Ki Madonna, Bindu Vs Maa and Mix Tape. The film, which has been shot in Kolkata, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 12.
Parineeti Chopra made her debut as a playback singer with the first song of the movie, titled Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin. The 28-year-old actress received a lot of appreciation from her Golmaal Again co-stars, cousin Priyanka Chopra and other colleagues.
Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's Shubh Mangal Savdhan, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. After Meri Pyaari Bindu, he will be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Golmaal Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Prakash Raj, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu and Neil Nitin Mukesh.