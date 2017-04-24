Advertisement
Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana Post Previews Of New Meri Pyaari Bindu Song

Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra shared a short video on social media introducing their fans to the new song from the movie, titled Afeemi

  | April 24, 2017 19:49 IST (New Delhi)
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann and Parineeti at the launch of the song Ye Jawaani Teri from Meri Pyaari Bindu

Highlights

  • In the clip, Ayushmann is seen singing the first few lines from the song
  • Afeemi, the third song from Meri Pyaari Bindu, will be out on Tuesday
  • Meri Pyaari Bindu is scheduled to release in theatres on May 12
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is eagerly awaiting the release of his film Meri Pyaari Bindu, shared a short video on social media introducing his fans to the new song from the movie, titled Afeemi. In the clip, the 32-year-old actor is seen singing the first few lines from the song while strumming the chords of the guitar. Afeemi, the third song from Meri Pyaari Bindu, will be released on Tuesday. Parineeti Chopra, who is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 4, also shared video on Twitter, singing the song. The teasers posted by Parineeti and Ayushmann on social media, has everyone waiting in anticipation for the new song.

See the videos shared by the Meri Pyaari Bindu actors below:
 
 

#Afeemi full song out tomorrow! #MeriPyaariBindu

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

 

Meri Pyaari Bindu, directed by Akshay Roy, features Ayushmann Khurrana as a Bengali author, Abhimanyu Roy and Parineeti Chopra as an aspiring singer, Bindu. The makers of the film released five chapters from Abhimanyu Roy's book in the form of trailers, titled -Samosa Aur Chutney, Gabar Aur Samba, Kalkatte Ki Madonna, Bindu Vs Maa and Mix Tape. The film, which has been shot in Kolkata, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 12.

Parineeti Chopra made her debut as a playback singer with the first song of the movie, titled Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin. The 28-year-old actress received a lot of appreciation from her Golmaal Again co-stars, cousin Priyanka Chopra and other colleagues.

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's Shubh Mangal Savdhan, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. After Meri Pyaari Bindu, he will be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Golmaal Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Prakash Raj, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu and Neil Nitin Mukesh.
 

 

