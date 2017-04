Parineeti Chopra Says Her Song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin Was 'Not Auto-Tuned'. Watch Videos

And this is how it happened!!!! Blessed. Also -my answer to all the auto tune questions ... NO AUTO TUNE!! #BehindTheScenes #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin #MeriPyaariBindu A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Apr 25, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for the release of her film, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The 28-year-old actress, who made her singing debut with the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from her upcoming movie, said that her song has not been auto-tuned in a post on social media. Theactress shared two short videos of herself on Instagram and Twitter, captioned: "And this is how it happened!!!! Blessed. Also -my answer to all the auto tune questions...NO AUTO TUNE!! #BehindTheScenes #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin #MeriPyaariBindu (sic)."received a positive response from the audience and got over four million views on YouTube in a day.See the videos posted by Parineeti Chopra below:Parineeti Chopra shared the videos amid the ongoing debate as to whether actors should venture into the singing. Singer Kailash Kher triggered the debate, slamming actress Sonakshi Sinha as she was reportedly a part of Justin Bieber's upcoming gig in Mumbai. The 43-year-old singer was supported by Armaan Malik. Meri Pyaari Bindu, directed by Akshay Roy, features Parineeti Chopra aka Bindu as an aspiring singer . Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen portraying the role of a Bengali author, Abhimanyu Roy. The film has been shot in Kolkata and is scheduled to release in theatres on May 12.Parineeti Chopra is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's. The film, which is the fourth installment of thefilm franchise, also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Prakash Raj, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu and Neil Nitin Mukesh.