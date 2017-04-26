Advertisement
Parineeti Chopra Says Her Song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin Was 'Not Auto-Tuned'. Watch Videos

Parineeti Chopra, who made her singing debut with the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from her upcoming movie Meri Pyaari Bindu, said that her voice in the song has not been auto-tuned

  | April 26, 2017 19:03 IST (New Delhi)
Parineeti Chopra

Meri Pyaari Bindu features Parineeti Chopra as an aspiring singer (Image courtesy: Parineeti)

Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for the release of her film Meri Pyaari Bindu, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The 28-year-old actress, who made her singing debut with the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from her upcoming movie, said that her song has not been auto-tuned in a post on social media. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress shared two short videos of herself on Instagram and Twitter, captioned: "And this is how it happened!!!! Blessed. Also -my answer to all the auto tune questions...NO AUTO TUNE!! #BehindTheScenes #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin #MeriPyaariBindu (sic)." Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin received a positive response from the audience and got over four million views on YouTube in a day.

See the videos posted by Parineeti Chopra below:
 
 


Parineeti Chopra shared the videos amid the ongoing debate as to whether actors should venture into the singing. Singer Kailash Kher triggered the debate, slamming actress Sonakshi Sinha as she was reportedly a part of Justin Bieber's upcoming gig in Mumbai. The 43-year-old singer was supported by Armaan Malik.

Meri Pyaari Bindu, directed by Akshay Roy, features Parineeti Chopra aka Bindu as an aspiring singer. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen portraying the role of a Bengali author, Abhimanyu Roy. The film has been shot in Kolkata and is scheduled to release in theatres on May 12.

Parineeti Chopra is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. The film, which is the fourth installment of the Golmaal film franchise, also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Prakash Raj, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu and Neil Nitin Mukesh.
 

 

