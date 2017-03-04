Phillauri Song: Anushka Sharma Raps For Naughty Billo, A Party Anthem In Making

Also, ever since Phillauri started releasing its songs, fans were speculating as to when Diljit will sing in the movie and now with the release of Naughty Billo, the wait is over. Anushka described Naughty Billo as a "Funkjabi" song.
Watch Naughty Billohere:
Other than Diljit, the song has been sung by Nakash Aziz and Shilpi Paul. The music has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev and lyrics are by Anvita Dutt.
Phillauri stars Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh in the lead, supported by Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada. Phillauri is a story of a friendly ghost-bride (Anushka) named Shashi who accidentally gets married to a manglik boy played by Suraj Sharma. The story then goes into flashback, revealing that Shashi was in love with a folk singer, played by Diljit Dosanjh. The film releases on March 24 clashing with Swara Bhaskar's Anarkali Of Aarah. Anushka will later start shooting for director Imtiaz Ali's film with Shah Rukh Khan.