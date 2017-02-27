Phillauri's New Song Sahiba: Presenting Anushka Sharma And Diljit Dosanjh In A Perfect Love Ballad

Check out the song from Phillauri here:
Phillauri has been produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother, Karnesh under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films. The film marks Anshai Lal's debut as a director.
Phillauri will see Anushka Sharma portray the role of a ghost bride. Suraj Sharma, an NRI, gets married to a tree as he is a maanglik. However, a ghost stuck in the tree (Anushka Sharma) begins haunting him.
Anushka Sharma has been actively promoting the film on her social media accounts. The 28-year-old actress was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil along with Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Sultan actress is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next venture titled Rehnuma along with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also been seen romancing Arjun Kapoor in Kaneda, directed by Navdeep Singh. Anushka Sharma has a cameo appearance in Rajkumar Hirani's biopic on the actor Sanjay Dutt.