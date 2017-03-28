Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra Is 'Proud' Of Sister Parineeti's Singing Debut

Priyanka tweeted: "Proud of u baby! Ur daddy will be proud! So would mine! (sic)"

  | March 28, 2017 15:20 IST (New Delhi)
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra in New York. (Image courtesy: Parineeti Chopra)

Highlights

  • Proud of u baby, Priyanka told Parineeti
  • The song is part of Parineeti's film Meri Pyaari Bindu
  • Meri Pyaari Bindu, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, releases in May
Actress Parineeti Chopra shared the first song from her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu, which also marks her debut as singer. The song titled Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin went viral within minutes of its release on Tuesday and celebrities as flooding Parineeti's Twitter timeline with compliments. Among those who love Parineeti's new venture, was her cousin, actress-singer Priyanka Chopra, who tweeted saying: "Proud of u baby! Ur daddy will be proud! So would mine! (sic). Priyanka, star of American television show Quantico, has popular tracks like In My City and Exotic on her resume. Parineeti was quite happy with the compliment and told Priyanka she "wants to follow your footsteps."

Priyanka and Parineeti's Twitter Conversation:
 
 

Last year, Parinneti paid a tribute to Priyanka at an award show by performing to her tracks like Tinka Tinka:
 

Ayushmann Khurrana, who stars opposite Parineeti in Meri Pyaari Bindu, shared the song first. Other celebs, who love Parineeti's song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin are Alia Bhatt, Shaan, Kunal Kapoor and her Golmaal 4 co-star Ajay Devgn:
 
 
 
 

Watch Parineeti sing Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin:
 


Meri Pyaari Bindu is Parineeti Chopra's first film in three years. She was last seen in 2014 films Kil/Dill, Daawat-E-Ishq and Hasee Toh Phasee. The first two tanked at the box office while Hasee Toh Phasee co-starring Sidharth Malhotra did fairly well. In between she also appeared in a special song sequence with actor Varun Dhawan in Dishoom. The film is directed by Akshay Roy and is slated for release in May.

After Meri Pyaari Bindu, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 4 co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade.

 

