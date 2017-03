Priyanka Chopra Is 'Proud' Of Sister Parineeti's Singing Debut

Proud of u baby! Ur daddy will be proud! So would mine! @ParineetiChoprahttps://t.co/0XEvN2cqhS ? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 28, 2017

THANKYUUU mimi didi want to follow your footsteps!!! Papa is happy :) https://t.co/eBLkbKVHHK ? Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 28, 2017

Tinka Tinka. One of her favourite songs!!! This act means so much to me. Love you mimi didi @priyankachopra . #Tribute #Stardust A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:47am PST

Lovely lovely dear pari new song on repeat https://t.co/FXXgZWE7OV ? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 28, 2017

This is the 10th time today we are being forced to see #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin, but still loving it! Great job @ParineetiChopra! pic.twitter.com/OgtXnkuMcw ? Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 28, 2017

Wow!!!! This is really good @ParineetiChopra And such a lovely song too! https://t.co/iqskt3n2NS ? kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 28, 2017

Absolutely Incredible!!! And so lovely song too... beautiful words and composition!!! @ParinitiChoprahttps://t.co/RcJzNxmvTq ? Shaan (@singer_shaan) March 28, 2017

Actress Parineeti Chopra shared the first song from her upcoming film, which also marks her debut as singer . The song titledwent viral within minutes of its release on Tuesday and celebrities as flooding Parineeti's Twitter timeline with compliments. Among those who love Parineeti's new venture, was her cousin, actress-singer Priyanka Chopra, who tweeted saying: "Proud of u baby! Ur daddy will be proud! So would mine! (sic). Priyanka, star of American television show, has popular tracks likeandon her resume. Parineeti was quite happy with the compliment and told Priyanka she "wants to follow your footsteps."Last year, Parinneti paid a tribute to Priyanka at an award show by performing to her tracks likeAyushmann Khurrana, who stars opposite Parineeti in, shared the song first. Other celebs, who love Parineeti's songare Alia Bhatt, Shaan, Kunal Kapoor and herco-star Ajay Devgn:is Parineeti Chopra's first film in three years. She was last seen in 2014 filmsand. The first two tanked at the box office whileco-starring Sidharth Malhotra did fairly well. In between she also appeared in a special song sequence with actor Varun Dhawan in. The film is directed by Akshay Roy and is slated for release in May.After, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Rohit Shetty'sco-starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade.