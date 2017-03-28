Priyanka Chopra Is 'Proud' Of Sister Parineeti's Singing Debut

Priyanka and Parineeti's Twitter Conversation:
Proud of u baby! Ur daddy will be proud! So would mine! @ParineetiChoprahttps://t.co/0XEvN2cqhS? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 28, 2017
THANKYUUU mimi didi want to follow your footsteps!!! Papa is happy :) https://t.co/eBLkbKVHHK? Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 28, 2017
Last year, Parinneti paid a tribute to Priyanka at an award show by performing to her tracks like Tinka Tinka:
Ayushmann Khurrana, who stars opposite Parineeti in Meri Pyaari Bindu, shared the song first. Other celebs, who love Parineeti's song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin are Alia Bhatt, Shaan, Kunal Kapoor and her Golmaal 4 co-star Ajay Devgn:
Lovely lovely dear pari new song on repeat https://t.co/FXXgZWE7OV? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 28, 2017
This is the 10th time today we are being forced to see #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin, but still loving it! Great job @ParineetiChopra! pic.twitter.com/OgtXnkuMcw? Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 28, 2017
Wow!!!! This is really good @ParineetiChopra And such a lovely song too! https://t.co/iqskt3n2NS? kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 28, 2017
Absolutely Incredible!!! And so lovely song too... beautiful words and composition!!! @ParinitiChoprahttps://t.co/RcJzNxmvTq? Shaan (@singer_shaan) March 28, 2017
Watch Parineeti sing Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin:
Meri Pyaari Bindu is Parineeti Chopra's first film in three years. She was last seen in 2014 films Kil/Dill, Daawat-E-Ishq and Hasee Toh Phasee. The first two tanked at the box office while Hasee Toh Phasee co-starring Sidharth Malhotra did fairly well. In between she also appeared in a special song sequence with actor Varun Dhawan in Dishoom. The film is directed by Akshay Roy and is slated for release in May.
After Meri Pyaari Bindu, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 4 co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade.