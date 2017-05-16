Raabta Song Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan: Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput And Their Story Of Heartbreak

Watch the trailer of Raabta till the end for a surprise.
Were you able to identify the actor featuring in the last shot? Well, that's Rajkummar Rao, who plays a 324-year-old man in the film. His look was unveiled in April. Here's Rajkummar Rao's look in Raabta:
And here is my Guest appearance from #Raabta. pic.twitter.com/AZaHryWX6a? Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 21, 2017
Of his role in the film, Rajkummar earlier told news agency IANS, "It was so much fun as an actor. Dinesh has a very clear vision as a director and he gave me a lot of freedom as an actor to explore. The prosthetics used to take almost five to six hours every day and then I would start sweating inside all that make-up. It needed quite a bit of patience."
Directed by by Dinesh Vijan of Cocktail, Raabta has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Homi Adajania.
Raabta hits the theatres on June 9.