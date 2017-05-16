Advertisement
HomeMusic

Raabta Song Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan: Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput And Their Story Of Heartbreak

Raabta: The third song of Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film was unveiled today. Titled Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan, the song features Kriti and Sushant's separation

  | May 16, 2017 16:47 IST (New Delhi)
Raabta

Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Raabta Song Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan (Courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights

  • Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan captures the emotional journey of Sushant, Kriti
  • It is sung by Arijit Singh
  • Jim Sarbh and Rajkummar Rao star in pivotal roles in Raabta
The third song of Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film Raabta was unveiled today. Titled Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan, the song features Kriti and Sushant's separation. The song opens on Sushant, who learns that Kriti has chosen Jim Sarbh over him and later returns his ring. Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan captures the emotional journey of Shiv (Sushant) and Saira (Kriti) as they fall apart after a break-up. Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan has been sung by Arijit Singh and the lyrics courtesy goes to Amitabh Bhattacharya. Raabta is based on the theme of incarnation. It revolves around Shiv and Saira's love story which transcends time. Watch Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan here:
 


Watch the trailer of Raabta till the end for a surprise.
 


Were you able to identify the actor featuring in the last shot? Well, that's Rajkummar Rao, who plays a 324-year-old man in the film. His look was unveiled in April. Here's Rajkummar Rao's look in Raabta:
 

Of his role in the film, Rajkummar earlier told news agency IANS, "It was so much fun as an actor. Dinesh has a very clear vision as a director and he gave me a lot of freedom as an actor to explore. The prosthetics used to take almost five to six hours every day and then I would start sweating inside all that make-up. It needed quite a bit of patience."

Directed by by Dinesh Vijan of Cocktail, Raabta has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Homi Adajania.

Raabta hits the theatres on June 9.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement