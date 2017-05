Raabta Song Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan: Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput And Their Story Of Heartbreak

And here is my Guest appearance from #Raabta. pic.twitter.com/AZaHryWX6a ? Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 21, 2017

The third song of Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film Raabta was unveiled today. Titled, the song features Kriti and Sushant's separation. The song opens on Sushant, who learns that Kriti has chosen Jim Sarbh over him and later returns his ring.captures the emotional journey of Shiv (Sushant) and Saira (Kriti) as they fall apart after a break-up. Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan has been sung by Arijit Singh and the lyrics courtesy goes to Amitabh Bhattacharya.is based on the theme of incarnation. It revolves around Shiv and Saira's love story which transcends time. Watchhere:Watch the trailer oftill the end for a surprise.Were you able to identify the actor featuring in the last shot? Well, that's Rajkummar Rao, who plays a 324-year-old man in the film . His look was unveiled in April. Here's Rajkummar Rao's look inOf his role in the film, Rajkummar earlier told news agency IANS, "It was so much fun as an actor. Dinesh has a very clear vision as a director and he gave me a lot of freedom as an actor to explore. The prosthetics used to take almost five to six hours every day and then I would start sweating inside all that make-up. It needed quite a bit of patience."Directed by by Dinesh Vijan ofhas been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Homi Adajania.