Raabta Title Track: Deepika Padukone Will Steal Your Heart Away

As Deepika's dance moves take center-stage in the song, Kriti realises Sushant Singh Rajput's presence at the venue. The song then takes us back to times when Kriti was in a relationship with Sushant.
This is a new version of the original track Raabtafrom the film Agent Vinod, which had Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles.
Deepika doesn't look anything less than a goddess as she moves to the beats of Raabta. Dinesh Vijan, who makes his debut with the film, reportedly considers Deepika as his lucky charm. He has produced films like Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal and Finding Fanny where Deepika played the lead roles.
Raabta is a film on reincarnation. It also stars Rajkummar Rao, who plays a 324-year-old man in the film. Here's a picture of Rajkummar Rao in and as the 'old man'.
And here is my Guest appearance from #Raabta. pic.twitter.com/AZaHryWX6a? Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 21, 2017
The film will release on June 9.