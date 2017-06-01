Raabta's Darasal: Sushant Singh Rajput And Kriti Sanon's Song Will Win Your Heart

Watch the new song of Raabta, titled Darasal here:
Raabta is based on the theme of incarnation and revolves around Shiv and Saira's love story which transcends time. The tagline of the film reads: "Everything is connected." The trailer of Raabta was released last month.
Watch the trailer of Raabta here:
Raabta has been co-produced by Dinesh Vijan, Homi Adajania and Bhushan Kumar.
Deepika Padukone will be making a cameo appearance in Raabta. The 31-year-old actress features in the title track of the movie.
Recently, the makers of Telugu film Magadheera alleged that Raabta "copied its unique story and plot line." However, makers of the film denied plagiarism allegations.
Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in 2016 movie M S Dhoni: The Untold Story. He is currently shooting for Drive, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. Sushant will also feature in Chanda Mama Door Ke.
Kriti Sanon was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale. She will next feature in Bareilly Ki Barfi, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.