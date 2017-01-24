Advertisement
HomeMusic

Raees Dhingana Song: Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates His Boot-Legging Business

Raees Dhingana Song: Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his boot-legging business in style. The song shows a glimpse of SRK's business and his journey as a liquor baron

  | January 24, 2017 00:02 IST (New Delhi)
Raees

Raees: Shah Rukh Khan features as a liquor baron in the film (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the new song from his upcoming film Raees- Dhandhe Ka Dhingana, right after he boarded the train from Mumbai to Delhi to promote the film. He wrote: "On train & listening to the new song from Raees." The song begins with Raees Alam's (Shah Rukh Khan) saying the famous dialogue from Raees- "Baniye Ka Dimaag, Miya bhai ki daring. Dhandhe Ka Dhingana presents a light-hearted Raees Alam and shows how he began his boot-legging business. In the Dhandhe Ka Dhingana song, Shah Rukh Khan dances along with Zeeshan Ayyub, who stars as Raees Alam's best friend and confidant. Dhandhe Ka Dhingana is sung by Mika Singh.
 

Watch Dhandhe Ka Dhingana here:
 


Shah Rukh Khan along with Team Raees will promote the film in Delhi on Tuesday. They have embarked their journey on train. A massive crowd gave the 51-year-old star a blockbuster see off at the Mumbai Central station. In the 18-hour long journey, SRK has so far interacted with fans in Wapi and Surat. His other stops are - Bharuch, Baroda, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Mathura.

Raees releases on January 25 and will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. Both are big budget films cashing on the Republic Day weekend.

Shah Rukh plays the titular Raees Alam, who operates as liquor baron in the dry state of Gujarat. Raees also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays Inspector Jaideep Majumdar. Inspector Majumdar goes after SRK's character in the film. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan also makes her Bollywood debut with Raees.
 

Highlights

  • Dhingana is sung by Mika
  • SRK will promote the film in Delhi on Tuesday
  • Raees releases on January 25
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement