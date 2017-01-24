Raees Dhingana Song: Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates His Boot-Legging Business

On train & listening to the new song from Raees.Dhandhe Ka #Dhingana... https://t.co/nUSlOI3jVE#2DaysToRaeesKaDinpic.twitter.com/A51vNlbx4W? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017
Watch Dhandhe Ka Dhingana here:
Shah Rukh Khan along with Team Raees will promote the film in Delhi on Tuesday. They have embarked their journey on train. A massive crowd gave the 51-year-old star a blockbuster see off at the Mumbai Central station. In the 18-hour long journey, SRK has so far interacted with fans in Wapi and Surat. His other stops are - Bharuch, Baroda, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Mathura.
Raees releases on January 25 and will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. Both are big budget films cashing on the Republic Day weekend.
Shah Rukh plays the titular Raees Alam, who operates as liquor baron in the dry state of Gujarat. Raees also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays Inspector Jaideep Majumdar. Inspector Majumdar goes after SRK's character in the film. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan also makes her Bollywood debut with Raees.