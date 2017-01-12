Raees Song Udi Udi Jaye: In Which Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Fly Kites, Dance The Garba

Raees stars Shah Rukh Khan, 51, as liquor baron Raees Alam who operates in the dry state of Gujarat and features Mahira as his love interest. The colourful Udi Udi Jaye celebrates the romance between Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira's characters, beginning with Rarest Bhai admiring the object of his affection from behind a curtain and ending with their wedding. In between, they dance like no one's watching at a garba function and fly kites.
Udi Udi Jaye has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia and has lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Ram Sampath is the composer of the song.
In an interview with mid-day, Raees director Rahul Dholakia explained the reason behind including a garba-special song in the film. "Uttaraayan is one of the biggest festivals in Gujarat and garba is our state dance. No film rooted in Gujarat is complete without either of them. A majority of writers in the film were Gujaratis and we decided to include a special song, which will take the story forward," he told mid-day.
Video: Watch Shah Rukh and Mahira's Udi Udi Jaye here :