Raftaar, Tulsi Kumar's New Song Mera Highway Star is Trending

Tusli Kumar started her Bollywood career by singing Shabe Firaaq from 2006 film Chup Chup Ke. Mera Mann Kehne Laga from Nautanki Saala, Saiyaan Superstar from Ek Paheli Leela, Mere Humsafar from All Is Well and Soch Na Sake from Airlift are a few of her popular tracks.
She recently sang Gulaabi 2.0 from Sonakshi Sinha's Noor, which she said helped her explore a different side. "It's always good to show a different side of you as a singer. That stereotype is now breaking up. As I've started singing quite a few dance numbers."Otherwise, it's very easy in this industry to stay in your comfort zone and sing the same kind of songs. Also, my listeners have mostly heard me in a lot of romantic numbers. So, in this track my fans will hear a different side of my voice," she told PTI.
(With PTI inputs)