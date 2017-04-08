Advertisement
Raftaar, Tulsi Kumar's New Song Mera Highway Star is Trending

Mera Highway Star is nothing special and like every other Raftaar song

  | April 08, 2017 16:19 IST (New Delhi)
Raftaar

Raftaar, Tulsi and Kaushali Kumar in Mera Highway Star

  • Mera Highway Star also features Tulsi's sister Kaushali Kumar
  • Raftaar and Kaushali co-wrote the song
  • Raftaar has also rapped in the song
Raftaar and Tusli Kumar's new single Mera Highway Star released on Saturday and it's nothing special and still it's trending. The song is similar to all of Raftaar's previous songs with vocals from Tulsi Kumar, sister of T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar. Tulsi stars in the video with her sister Kaushali and Raftaar, who are also the lyricists. The video of Mera Highway Star shows Raftaar, who was being chased by police, enter a garage, which Tulsi and Kaushali's characters own. Kaushali's character finds a jewel which Raftaar's character has apparently stolen. She then runs away with her colleague and the precious stone hidden in her car. Mera Highway Star is composed by Sanjay Rajee.

Watch Mera Highway Star here:
 


Tusli Kumar started her Bollywood career by singing Shabe Firaaq from 2006 film Chup Chup Ke. Mera Mann Kehne Laga from Nautanki Saala, Saiyaan Superstar from Ek Paheli Leela, Mere Humsafar from All Is Well and Soch Na Sake from Airlift are a few of her popular tracks.

She recently sang Gulaabi 2.0 from Sonakshi Sinha's Noor, which she said helped her explore a different side. "It's always good to show a different side of you as a singer. That stereotype is now breaking up. As I've started singing quite a few dance numbers."Otherwise, it's very easy in this industry to stay in your comfort zone and sing the same kind of songs. Also, my listeners have mostly heard me in a lot of romantic numbers. So, in this track my fans will hear a different side of my voice," she told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

 

