Rajkummar Rao And Shruti Haasan's Kala Chashma-Jai Maa Crossover Song Is Trending

The bhajan dedicated to Maa Sherawali is set to Kala Chashma

  | March 31, 2017 08:47 IST (New Delhi)
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao in a still from Behen Hogi Teri

Highlights

  • The bhajan is set to Amar Arshi's song Kala Chashma
  • The song from Behen Hogi Teri released at the onset of Navratri
  • The film releases in May
Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan's song Jai Maa from upcoming film Behen Hogi Teri released on Thursday and has been trending ever since. The Internet, it seems, cannot stop LOLing over the Kala Chashma and Jai Mata Di crossover. The song, which released at the onset of Navratri, is cheering up many people. It features Rajkummar and Shruti attending a jagrata (a religious event which goes on all night) singing praises for Maa Sherawali. The lyrics of the bhajan (a devotional song) are set aptly to match the tone of Amar Arshi's 2000 hit song Kala Chashma, which was recently revamped for Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's Baar baar Delkho.

Watch Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan's Jai Maa:
 


This may also remind you of Paresh Rawal's bhajan in Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? inspired from Omkara's Beedi Jalayele:
 

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's Trapped, which got rave reviews. In upcoming rom com Behen Hogi Teri, Rajkummar's character plays Lord Shiva in a local jagran mandli which is owned by Shruti's character. They are in love but they are also neighbours and therefore the community is sort of anti their romance. "My last three-four films have been very challenging, and very taxing. From there, I have come to Behen Hogi Teri. It is, of course, a performance driven film but is not that emotionally taxing as others," Rajkummar told Times Of India.

Behen Hogi Teri directed by Ajay K Pannalal is scheduled to hit the screens in on May 26.

 

