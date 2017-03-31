Rajkummar Rao And Shruti Haasan's Kala Chashma-Jai Maa Crossover Song Is Trending

Watch Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan's Jai Maa:
This may also remind you of Paresh Rawal's bhajan in Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? inspired from Omkara's Beedi Jalayele:
Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's Trapped, which got rave reviews. In upcoming rom com Behen Hogi Teri, Rajkummar's character plays Lord Shiva in a local jagran mandli which is owned by Shruti's character. They are in love but they are also neighbours and therefore the community is sort of anti their romance. "My last three-four films have been very challenging, and very taxing. From there, I have come to Behen Hogi Teri. It is, of course, a performance driven film but is not that emotionally taxing as others," Rajkummar told Times Of India.
Behen Hogi Teri directed by Ajay K Pannalal is scheduled to hit the screens in on May 26.