Rangoon Song: Mere Miyan Gaye England Comes To Kangana Ranaut's Rescue

Julia lands in Burma, where the British Indian army were up against Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army and encounters more than one adventure. It appears that the song Mere Miyan Gaye England documents one such experience of Miss Julia. The song begins with Miss Julia facing a gun and asking for mercy from a perplexed looking man. She even starts singing one of her signature songs to distract the gunman from shooting her.
The scene then shifts to Kangana performing to the song Mere Miyan Gaye England at what looks like an army cantonment. Dressed in traditional Indian wear and ethnic jewellery, Miss Julia steals the show in Mere Miyan Gaye England.
Watch the video of Rangoon Song Mere Miyan Gaye England:
This is the third song from Rangoon, with Bloody Hell and Yeh Ishq Hai already being internet hits.
Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor have previously worked together in 2014's Haider and Kaminey. Saif Ali Khan and Mr Bhardwaj have collaborated for 2006 film Omkara. Kangana was last seen in Katti Batti and she also has Hansal Mehta's Simran in the pipe line.
Rangoon releases on February 24.