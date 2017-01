Rangoon Song: Mere Miyan Gaye England Comes To Kangana Ranaut's Rescue

, the new song from Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Rangoon takes off on a hilarious note. Kangana is the star of the song, which also offers snippets of Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Kangana stars as actress Jaanbaaz Miss Julia in the Vishal Bhardwaj-directed war drama. Saif features in the role of Kangana's mentor while Shahid is cast as a soldier named Nawab Malik. Interestingly,is set against the backdrop of World War 2 - a time when Julia is made to travel to Burma all the way from Bombay for entertaining Indian soldiers.Julia lands in Burma, where the British Indian army were up against Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army and encounters more than one adventure. It appears that the songdocuments one such experience of Miss Julia. The song begins with Miss Julia facing a gun and asking for mercy from a perplexed looking man. She even starts singing one of her signature songs to distract the gunman from shooting her.The scene then shifts to Kangana performing to the songat what looks like an army cantonment. Dressed in traditional Indian wear and ethnic jewellery, Miss Julia steals the show inThis is the third song from, with Bloody Hell andalready being internet hits.Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor have previously worked together in 2014'sand. Saif Ali Khan and Mr Bhardwaj have collaborated for 2006 film. Kangana was last seen inand she also has Hansal Mehta'sin the pipe line.releases on February 24.