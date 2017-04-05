S P Balasubrahmanyam's Passport Stolen In US, Got A Duplicate In 24 Hours

The singer also thanked the Indian Consulate for their efforts and said: "Thanks to Consul General, Houston, I got my duplicate passport in 24 hrs."
S P Balasubrahmanyam is currently in the US as part of his ongoing music world tour. The world music tour is being held to commemorate Balasubrahmanyam's completion of 50 years in the music industry. Earlier this year, he was also embroiled in a controversy (of sorts) when National Award-winning composer Ilaiyaraaja sent him a legal notice for copyright infringement. Ilaiyaraaja appeared to be offended after Balasubrahmanyam and his team performed his compositions during the world tour. In a video on Facebook, S P Balasubrahmanyam had confirmed that his team will not be performing Ilaiyaraaja's compositions henceforth and described the incident as "unfortunate."
S P Balasubramaniam is well known for songs from several Bollywood movies like Aaja Shaam Hone Aayi from Maine Pyar Kiya, Tumse Milne Ki Tamanna Hai and Bahut Pyar Karte Hain from Saajan and Mujhse Judaa Hokar from Hum Aapke Hain Koun!.