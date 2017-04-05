Advertisement
S P Balasubrahmanyam's Passport Stolen In US, Got A Duplicate In 24 Hours

"I have got my passport back, I'm absolutely fine. We have completed nine beautiful concerts and five more to go," said S P Balasubrahmanyam

  | April 05, 2017 19:54 IST (New Delhi)
Celebrated singer S P Balasubrahmanyam informed fans and followers that he's been provided with a duplicate version of his passport after it was stolen during his stay in the US. The renowned singer got his duplicate passport within a day's time after the officials of the Indian Consulate in the US helped him out. "I have got my passport back, I'm absolutely fine. We have completed nine beautiful concerts and five more to go. Nobody has any problem with what I have lost and what I have gained. My gain is your love and affection. Everything is fine, don't worry about anything else," S P Balasubrahmanyam said in a video which he shared on Facebook. S P Balasubrahmanyam also mentioned that his message must also be passed on to his fans who are not on social media.
 
 
 


The singer also thanked the Indian Consulate for their efforts and said: "Thanks to Consul General, Houston, I got my duplicate passport in 24 hrs."

S P Balasubrahmanyam is currently in the US as part of his ongoing music world tour. The world music tour is being held to commemorate Balasubrahmanyam's completion of 50 years in the music industry. Earlier this year, he was also embroiled in a controversy (of sorts) when National Award-winning composer Ilaiyaraaja sent him a legal notice for copyright infringement. Ilaiyaraaja appeared to be offended after Balasubrahmanyam and his team performed his compositions during the world tour. In a video on Facebook, S P Balasubrahmanyam had confirmed that his team will not be performing Ilaiyaraaja's compositions henceforth and described the incident as "unfortunate."

S P Balasubramaniam is well known for songs from several Bollywood movies like Aaja Shaam Hone Aayi from Maine Pyar Kiya, Tumse Milne Ki Tamanna Hai and Bahut Pyar Karte Hain from Saajan and Mujhse Judaa Hokar from Hum Aapke Hain Koun!.
 

 

