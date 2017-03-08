Sarkar 3 Song Angry Mix: Do Not Mess With Amitabh Bachchan. Here's Why

Watch (out for) Amitabh Bachchan in Sarkar's Angry Mix:
Sarkar 3 stars Amit Sadh as Guddu, Subhash Nagre's irate grandson and Yami Gautam as the daughter of one of Sarkar's former enemies. Jackie Shroff plays Michael Vallya, who it seems wants to bend Sarkar but fails to do so. Rohini Hattangadi plays another antagonist Rukku Bai Devi. Ronit Roy stars as Gokul Satam, Sarkar's right hand man and Supriya Pathak reprises the role of Pushpa Nagre.
We also get glimpses of Abhishek Bachchan, who starred as Subash Nagre's son Shankar in the first two Sarkar films. Clearly, Sarkar has unfinished business which has something to do with his son's death. Aishwarya Rai, who played Anita Rajan, will not reprise her role in the film. However, in the final scene of Sarkar Raj, she took over Shankar's work after his death.
Sarkar 3 releases on April 7, this year.