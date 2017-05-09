Justin Bieber Concert In India: When And Where To Watch The Purpose Tour Live

Now, let's have a look at how Justin Bieber has planned to entertain the audiences. Excited much? Here you go.
Justin Bieber's performance will include his hit tracks like Baby, Boyfriend, What Do You Mean?, Get Used to It, Company and No Pressure.
If you are planning to watch the concert live, here are few points to keep in mind
WHERE WILL JUSTIN BIEBER PERFORM?
Justin Bieber will perform at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on May 10.
WHAT TIME DOES JUSTIN BIEBER CONCERT START?
- The entry for the concert starts at 2pm and the performances commence from 4pm. However, do keep checking the social media accounts of the organisers in case there are changes.
- Alan Walker, DJ Zaeden and Sartek will perform the opening act.
WHEN WILL JUSTIN BIEBER CONCERT GO LIVE?
-Justin Bieber will be joined by 25 dancers. His 90-minute performance will start at 8 pm.
- You can expect Justin Bieber to take his guitar and perform to Cold Water and Love Yourself. Also, how what if we tell you play that the singer is also expected to play a solo drum set.
- A special JB Pit is being created to accommodate 350 special fans, who can watch Justin Bieber closely. You can also be one of the few lucky people to join Justin Bieber onstage.
WHERE CAN YOU FOLLOW THE JUSTIN BIEBER CONCERT ONLINE?
You can follow the Purpose Tour's Twitter account (https://twitter.com/PurposeTour2016) for live update.
GENERAL INFORMATION
- Professional photography is not permitted at the concert. Mobile phones are permitted.
- You should carry enough cash as ATM's are limited.
- Children below the age of 12 are not permitted.
- Carrying proper ID card is a must along with e-ticket print out. This is a wrist-band access festival. In case wrist-bands are taken off, a replacement won't be issued.
- Re-entry not permitted for the entire period of the event.
- Outside food and beverages are not allowed in the venue.
-The production design is will be one of the main highlights of the concert (of course after Justin Bieber). The main stage will have an unprecedented 600 moving lights and 300 square meters of LED displays.
COMMUTING TO THE VENUE
-10 party buses with an illusionist, stand-up comedian and karoke session, quiz games to and fro from from Bandra, Andheri and Juhu to the stadium.
-At the stadium there will be accommodation facilities.
- Discounted airfares for outstation attendees.
- People can also book choppers to commute. In case, you are interested, the helicopters are being booked at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, reports mid-day.
Meanwhile, it is being reported that Justin Bieber will make an appearance in Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan Season 6. However, there's no official confirmation as of yet.