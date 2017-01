Shah Rukh Khan And Mahira Khan To Do Garba For New Raees Song

Where there's a festival, Bollywood will have a song. Ahead of Makar Sankranti (January 14) - the kite flying festival, the makers of upcoming film , will unveil a special track titledin which lead actor Shah Rukh Khan will be seen doingfor the first time on screen.A production insider says, "It is a fun song that captures the spirit of the festival. SRK along with his heroine , Mahira Khan, will be seen doingsteps. They share crackling chemistry on screen."Composed by Ram Sampath and written by Javed Akhtar, the song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia. Raees director Rahul Dholakia, who is a Gujarati himself, says, "Uttran is one of the biggest festivals in Gujarat andis our state dance. No film rooted in Gujarat is complete without either of them. A majority of writers in the film were Gujaratis and we decided to include a special song, which will take the story forward."The filmmaker adds a special manja (thread) was procured from Surat for the shoot. "SRK's character is an expert at cutting other people's kites. There is a dialogue where he says, '.' To lend authenticity to the character, we decided to use Surti manja, which is razor sharp. He actually cut his fingers a couple of times during the song shoot," Dholakia adds.