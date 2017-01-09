Shah Rukh Khan And Mahira Khan To Do Garba For New Raees Song

A production insider says, "It is a fun song that captures the spirit of the festival. SRK along with his heroine, Mahira Khan, will be seen doing garba steps. They share crackling chemistry on screen."
Composed by Ram Sampath and written by Javed Akhtar, the song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia.
Raees director Rahul Dholakia, who is a Gujarati himself, says, "Uttran is one of the biggest festivals in Gujarat and garba is our state dance. No film rooted in Gujarat is complete without either of them. A majority of writers in the film were Gujaratis and we decided to include a special song, which will take the story forward."
The filmmaker adds a special manja (thread) was procured from Surat for the shoot. "SRK's character is an expert at cutting other people's kites. There is a dialogue where he says, 'Agar katne ka darr hota na, toh patang nahi chadhata, firki pakadta.' To lend authenticity to the character, we decided to use Surti manja, which is razor sharp. He actually cut his fingers a couple of times during the song shoot," Dholakia adds.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)