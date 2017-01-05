Shah Rukh Khan's Raees Song O Zaalima Is Exotic. SRK Makes You Fall In Love Again

Watch Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira's O Zaalima:
Earlier Shah Rukh shared many teasers of O Zaalima with snippets of lyrics:
Arz Kiya Hai... O Zaalima, Kitna Behkaaogi... #ZaalimaTomorrowpic.twitter.com/lYS6T9q1tP? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2017
Tere pyaar mein parwana khaakh ho jayega...yaad rakhna. O #Zaalimapic.twitter.com/L2YWgM1bcp? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 5, 2017
Before O Zaalima, the makers of Raees released Sunny Leone's special song Laila Main Laila, which is a rendition of Zeenat Aman's Laila O Laila from 1980 film Qurbaani. The song released on December 21, and has since then been viewed almost 50 million times on YouTube.
Watch Sunny Leone's Laila Main Laila from Raees:
Shah Rukh Khan, 51, plays titular Raees in Rahul Dholakia's film. Raees, a businessman at heart is a liquor baron operating from Gujarat. Among his many enemies is a police officer (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) who has vowed to put an end to Raees' illegal trade.
Watch the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees:
Raees co-produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, will hit the screens on January 25. The film was earlier scheduled to release on Eid in 2016, but the makers instead made way for Salman Khan's Sultan. The film's release was further delayed to avoid clash with Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushikil. Raees is finally opening a day before Republic Day, along with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil