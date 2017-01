Shah Rukh Khan's Raees Song O Zaalima Is Exotic. SRK Makes You Fall In Love Again

Tere pyaar mein parwana khaakh ho jayega...yaad rakhna. O #Zaalimapic.twitter.com/L2YWgM1bcp ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 5, 2017

And the wait is finally over. Shah Rukh Khan teased fans with snippets of, the second song from his upcoming film, on Twitter and now the actor shared the full song for his fans to enjoy., a romantic track sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep kaur, features Shah Rukh and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in exotic desert locations and other palatial spots confessing their love for each other. Shah Rukh looks extremely handsome dressed inall through the song while Mahira's options varied froms towas worth the wait.Earlier Shah Rukh shared many teasers ofwith snippets of lyrics:Before, the makers ofreleased Sunny Leone's special song, which is a rendition of Zeenat Aman'sfrom 1980 film. The song released on December 21, and has since then been viewed almost 50 million times on YouTube.Shah Rukh Khan, 51, plays titular Raees in Rahul Dholakia's film. Raees, a businessman at heart is a liquor baron operating from Gujarat. Among his many enemies is a police officer (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) who has vowed to put an end to Raees' illegal trade.co-produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, will hit the screens on January 25. The film was earlier scheduled to release on Eid in 2016, but the makers instead made way for Salman Khan's. The film's release was further delayed to avoid clash with Karan Johar'sis finally opening a day before Republic Day, along with Hrithik Roshan's