Shreya Ghoshal To Get Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds, Delhi

The installation of Shreya Ghoshal's wax statue is to celebrate her 15-year-long illustrious career. Shreya made her Bollywood debut with songs like Silsila Ye Chahat Ka and Bairi Piya with the film Devdas in 2002.
Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, told PTI, "We are pleased to unveil Shreya's figure in the Delhi attraction. She is one of the most loved singers of today's generation. We are excited to see our visitors sing along with her. She was one of the most requested figures for us to include in the attraction, and we are delighted to be able to honour those fans with this wax figure."
The Delhi wax attraction, which is the 23rd branch of Madame Tussauds across the world, will exhibit over 50 figures from diverse leagues such as history, sport, music, films and TV. Many Indian popular figures like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif are already part of Madame Tussauds in Hollywood.
(With inputs from PTI)