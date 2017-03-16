Advertisement
Shreya Ghoshal To Get Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds, Delhi

Shreya Ghoshal has become the first Indian singer to make it to Madame Tussauds

  | March 16, 2017 10:08 IST (New Delhi)
Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal made her Bollywood debut with the film Devdas in 2002. (Courtesy: shreyaghoshal)

Singer Shreya Ghoshal's wax statue will be unveiled at India's first Madame Tussauds museum, which is set to open for the visitors in July, 2017. This will title Shreya as the first Indian singer to make it to Madame Tussauds. According to a report by PTI, the Dola Re Dola singer will be seen striking a singing pose. The 33-year-old singer told PTI, "I am thrilled to be a part of history at Madame Tussauds and it is an honour to be featured among such talented stars, artists, historians and renowned celebrities. To be immortalised forever is a fabulous feeling. With its brilliant concept, Madame Tussauds has always been famous for bringing joy all across the world." Shreya's statue will be alongside those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and American pop star Lady Gaga.

The installation of Shreya Ghoshal's wax statue is to celebrate her 15-year-long illustrious career. Shreya made her Bollywood debut with songs like Silsila Ye Chahat Ka and Bairi Piya with the film Devdas in 2002.

Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, told PTI, "We are pleased to unveil Shreya's figure in the Delhi attraction. She is one of the most loved singers of today's generation. We are excited to see our visitors sing along with her. She was one of the most requested figures for us to include in the attraction, and we are delighted to be able to honour those fans with this wax figure."

The Delhi wax attraction, which is the 23rd branch of Madame Tussauds across the world, will exhibit over 50 figures from diverse leagues such as history, sport, music, films and TV. Many Indian popular figures like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif are already part of Madame Tussauds in Hollywood.

(With inputs from PTI)

