Singer Papon invites Amitabh Bachchan to Assam

Humbled by your gestures my lovely music fraternity and @SrBachchan ji. Please come to assam soon. Forever grateful! https://t.co/Idx47hT7xp? papon angaraag (@paponmusic) March 22, 2017
In a statement to news agency IANS, Papon said: "Like the mighty and grand Brahmaputra, I wanted the song to reflect those qualities. Consciously, I also wanted to showcase the Vaishnavite classical music system and used 'bol' using the khol (drum-like instrument made of terracotta, usually played to accompany devotional music)."
He added: "The government asked me to compose the theme song for the festival that celebrates Brahmaputra and since the objective of the festival is to showcase Assam, I felt that if the song was sung by singers from all over the country, it would have a wider reach."
Papon told IANS: "For the Assamese version, I have worked with a generation of singers starting with my mother Archana Mahanta, who is 70, to Rupam Bhuyan who is the youngest of the lot."
Papon, whose real name is Angaraag Mahanta, is the lead singer and founder of the folk-fusion band called Papon and The East India Company. He gained recognition in Bollywood with songs such as - Jiyein Kyun(Dum Maro Dum), Bulleya(Sultan), Moh Moh Ke Dhaage(Dum Laga Ke Haisha) and Humnava( Hamari Adhuri Kahani).
(With IANS inputs)