Sonakshi Sinha Says She's Not Performing With Justin Bieber After All. 'Just Chill'

Just chill chill... just chill pic.twitter.com/grdJlVDRX2 ? NOOR (@sonakshisinha) April 24, 2017

A secure artist wud always encourage another artist to grow their skills and follow their dreams. Art in any form should not be suppressed. https://t.co/hJlm9U6Gk3 ? NOOR (@sonakshisinha) April 24, 2017

I Agree with u sonakshi.. but I voiced what I felt about how singers are shunned in our country & given lesser importance than actors!! https://t.co/Gnwshe01GP ? ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 24, 2017

And this is definitely not the same tune you were singing when you wanted me to sing for you https://t.co/hJlm9U6Gk3 ? NOOR (@sonakshisinha) April 24, 2017

You are mistaking me for @AmaalMallik he is the composer :) https://t.co/7TpVl96EzR ? ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 24, 2017

It takes years of practice & devotion to be a professional. Be it acting, singing or any art for that matter. If u do something, do it well. ? ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 24, 2017

Millions of singers are finding opportunities to work. Imagine how crushed they would feel when they see non-singers getting that chance?! ? ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 24, 2017