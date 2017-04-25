Sonakshi Sinha Says She's Not Performing With Justin Bieber After All. 'Just Chill'

Just chill chill... just chill pic.twitter.com/grdJlVDRX2? NOOR (@sonakshisinha) April 24, 2017
Reports that Sonakshi would be opening for Justin Bieber when he brings his Purpose tour to Mumbai next month incensed the music community and several objections were raised about a 'non-singer' being invited to perform with an international artiste. Kailash Kher told news agency IANS, "I read somewhere that Canadian singer Justin Bieber is coming to India, and Sonakshi will perform at the gig. The news was cute, but quite a lie. It doesn't give a good message internationally. "They (people from foreign shores) will think that Sonakshi must be a big singer in India. And then she will get concert offers from Canada, and then probably Sonakshi will laugh them off saying 'I am not a singer but an actor.'"
His sentiment resonated with several colleagues. Singer Armaan Malik's tweets agreeing with Mr Kher prompted Sonakshi into an argument with him, in which she appeared to mistake him for his brother, composer Amal Mallik.
"Agree with Kailash Kher sir. Actors are actors and singers are singers. Leave the stage and mic to us. That's our playground, not yours," Armaan tweeted, a prelude to this exchange:
A secure artist wud always encourage another artist to grow their skills and follow their dreams. Art in any form should not be suppressed. https://t.co/hJlm9U6Gk3? NOOR (@sonakshisinha) April 24, 2017
I Agree with u sonakshi.. but I voiced what I felt about how singers are shunned in our country & given lesser importance than actors!! https://t.co/Gnwshe01GP? ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 24, 2017
And this is definitely not the same tune you were singing when you wanted me to sing for you https://t.co/hJlm9U6Gk3? NOOR (@sonakshisinha) April 24, 2017
You are mistaking me for @AmaalMallik he is the composer :) https://t.co/7TpVl96EzR? ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 24, 2017
Sonakshi replied to say she knew that Amal was the composer but recalled both brothers approaching her to sing.
Armaan, whose brother also tweeted to say he 'seconds' Kailash Kher, also tweeted:
It takes years of practice & devotion to be a professional. Be it acting, singing or any art for that matter. If u do something, do it well.? ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 24, 2017
Millions of singers are finding opportunities to work. Imagine how crushed they would feel when they see non-singers getting that chance?!? ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 24, 2017
Sonakshi Sinha, whose new film Noor is playing in theatres now, has probably had the last word. Justin Bieber will play Mumbai on May 10.