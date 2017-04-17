Advertisement
HomeMusic

Sonu Nigam Rails Against 'Gundagardi' After Being Woken By Morning Azaan

Sonu Nigam was roused at the crack of dawn by an unwanted wake up call - the morning call to prayer from a nearby mosque - and posted a series of annoyed tweets

  | April 17, 2017 12:01 IST (New Delhi)
Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam in Mumbai (Courtesy: sonunigamofficial)

Highlights

  • "Not a Muslim, why should I be woken by the azaan," he tweeted
  • Mr Nigam ended by describing the uninvited alarm as 'gundagardi'
  • Sonu Nigam's tweets have opened a debate on Twitter
Singer Sonu Nigam woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning and told us all about it on Twitter. Mr Nigam, 49, was roused at the crack of dawn by an unwanted wake up call - the morning call to prayer from a nearby mosque - and posted a series of annoyed tweets. 'Not a Muslim, why should I be woken by the azaan,' he began, then ranted about electrification being used for 'forced religiousness,' and ended by describing the uninvited alarm as 'gundagardi.' Sonu Nigam was railing against the azaan in particular and the use of loudspeakers at other religious structures in general.
 
 
 
 

Sonu Nigam's tweets have opened a debate on Twitter, with several siding with and against the singer. Some have pointed out that it is not Islam the singer is objecting to, but the use of loudspeakers for the call to prayer. 'Sonu Nigam' is currently the top trend on Twitter.
 
 
 
 

Sonu Nigam is developing a prickly Twitter personality to rival Rishi Kapoor, lately. He recently schooled colleague Mika Singh for addressing him as 'tum' in a tweet instead of 'aap.'

Sonu Nigam has provided playback for most of the top-rated stars of the industry. Some of his famous songs are - Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Agar Kahoon, Abhi Mujhme Kahin, and Sandese Aate Hain.

He recently appeared as a judge on Indian Idol 9. Sonu Nigam has also collaborated with Sachin Tendulkar on the cricketer's debut album, Cricket Wali Beat.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement