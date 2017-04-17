Sonu Nigam Rails Against 'Gundagardi' After Being Woken By Morning Azaan

God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India ? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? ? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

I don't believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don't follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? ? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Gundagardi hai bus... ? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Well said @sonunigam religion is personal stuff, one should not enforce it on others via loud speaker or Bombs Sonu Nigam ? Kumar Priyadarshi (@darshi1986) April 17, 2017

Sonu Nigam has raised a valid point, loudspeakers should not be used at mosque, temple , gurudwara and other places. ? Shailesh Jha () (@HindustaniTweet) April 17, 2017

If I woke up to Sonu Nigam's songs on loudspeakers, will he have a problem? Asking for a friend. ? Qween of Poor Nation (@QweenOfHells) April 17, 2017

Does Sonu Nigam know the Mata Rani BHAJAN he sang traumatized unsuspecting school-going children in every Hindu mohalla with a temple? ? Nikita Gupta (@AthenaAtWar1) April 17, 2017