Sonu Nigam Rails Against 'Gundagardi' After Being Woken By Morning Azaan

God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017
And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison?? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017
I don't believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don't follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True?? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017
Gundagardi hai bus...? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017
Sonu Nigam's tweets have opened a debate on Twitter, with several siding with and against the singer. Some have pointed out that it is not Islam the singer is objecting to, but the use of loudspeakers for the call to prayer. 'Sonu Nigam' is currently the top trend on Twitter.
Well said @sonunigam religion is personal stuff, one should not enforce it on others via loud speaker or Bombs Sonu Nigam? Kumar Priyadarshi (@darshi1986) April 17, 2017
Sonu Nigam has raised a valid point, loudspeakers should not be used at mosque, temple , gurudwara and other places.? Shailesh Jha () (@HindustaniTweet) April 17, 2017
If I woke up to Sonu Nigam's songs on loudspeakers, will he have a problem? Asking for a friend.? Qween of Poor Nation (@QweenOfHells) April 17, 2017
Does Sonu Nigam know the Mata Rani BHAJAN he sang traumatized unsuspecting school-going children in every Hindu mohalla with a temple?? Nikita Gupta (@AthenaAtWar1) April 17, 2017
Sonu Nigam is developing a prickly Twitter personality to rival Rishi Kapoor, lately. He recently schooled colleague Mika Singh for addressing him as 'tum' in a tweet instead of 'aap.'
Sonu Nigam has provided playback for most of the top-rated stars of the industry. Some of his famous songs are - Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Agar Kahoon, Abhi Mujhme Kahin, and Sandese Aate Hain.
He recently appeared as a judge on Indian Idol 9. Sonu Nigam has also collaborated with Sachin Tendulkar on the cricketer's debut album, Cricket Wali Beat.