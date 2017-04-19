Sonu Nigam Shaves Head, Says 'Have To Fight Fanatics, Can't Hide On Twitter'

Sonu Nigam said that shaving hair is a "symbolic move"

God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India - Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? - Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

I don't believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don't follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? - Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Gundagardi hai bus... - Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017