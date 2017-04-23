Sonu Nigam Tweets Video Of Azaan Playing Captioned 'Good Morning India'

Goodmorning India pic.twitter.com/gG8lqPZTSQ? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 23, 2017
Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam has received support by industry veterans like Javed Akhtar and Anupam Kher along with his colleagues like Randeep Hooda, Ranvir Shorey, Richa Chadha and Kangana Ranaut on his protest against the use of loudspeakers. "As far as I think, no matter if it's a Masjid, Mandir, Church or Gurudwara, whatever is the place, do your prayers, but it shouldn't disturb anyone else," IANS quoted Mr Akhtar as saying while Mr Kher tweeted after Sonu Nigam went bald, saying: "Bande mein hai dum". "What Sonu Nigam meant was against loudspeakers not against a religion," Randeep's tweet attempted to clarify Mr Nigam's point of view. Kangana added while she loves azaan, Mr Nigam's opinions should be taken into consideration, reported PTI.
On Thursday, Sonu Nigam shaved his head in defiance of a 'fatwa' issued by Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi of the West Bengal Minority Council, who offered to pay Rs 10 lakh as a reward to have the singer go bald and garland him with old shoes. However, the Mr Quaderi refused to pay the amount saying Mr Nigam failed to check off all his conditions. Mr Quaderi told NDTV that Mr Nigam was also to visit "every household of Hindustan" once tonsured, which he did not.
Earlier on Thursday, Sonu held a press conference at his Mumbai residence, when he referred to the Muslim cleric's claims and said: "Shaving hair is no challenge or negativity, it's a symbolic move - asking, what are you making this country? What are these fatwas?" He added: "You have to fight the fanatics, you can't just hide and comment from Twitter."
Mr Nigam referred to the terms guldagardi and "forced religiousness" in the angry tweets he posted after being woken up by morning azaan, speaking of which, he said that religious processions in which people push each other out of the way is also "gundagardi." In an appeal of sorts to be not misinterpreted, he said: "Azaan and aarti are important, loudspeakers are not."
God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017
And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison?? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017
I don't believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don't follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True?? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017
Gundagardi hai bus...? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017
Earlier this week, Sonu Nigam has been criticised as anti-Muslim for his tweets but later, Twitter was also flooded with support and appreciation for the singer's move of shaving his head.
Sonu Nigam, 43, recently appeared as a judge of music reality show Indian Idol 9. He also collaborated with Sachin Tendulkar for the cricketer's singing debut.