Sonu Nigam Tweets Video Of Azaan Playing Captioned 'Good Morning India'

God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India ? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? ? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

I don't believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don't follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? ? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Gundagardi hai bus... ? Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017