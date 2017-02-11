Advertisement
Tamma Tamma: Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan's Song Is As Cool As Madhuri Dixit's

Tamma Tamma Again from Badrinath Ki Dulhania will transport you directly to the Nineties

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Tamma Tamma Again.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Tamma Tamma Againfrom Badrinath Ki Dulhania will transport you directly to the Nineties. The song is a revamped version of 1990 film Thanedaar's popular song Tamma Tamma Loge and here's the best part - even in 2017, the song's vocals are still by Bappi Lahiri, Anuradha Paudwal. Tamma Tamma redux keeps the best part of the song intact and the additions (new beats and a rap by Badshah) only enhances the look and feel of version #1. In short, Tamma Tamma Again is as awesome as its predecessor. The song's principle choreography and hook steps have also been set to Alia and Varun's dance routine.

Watch Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Tamma Tamma Again
 


Watch Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit's Tamma Tamma Loge
 

The original song was composed by Bappi Lahiri and it has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The rap was courtesy Badshah and vocals were dubbed by Ameen Sayani.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania producer Karan Johar introduced the song in the film trailer but waited until the release of the film's title track to reveal the full contents of Tamma Tamma Again. Karan Johar kept the buzz around the release of the song alive by some neat PR moves courtesy original Tamma Tamma couple Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.

Alia Bhatt shared two videos prior to the release of Tamma Tamma Again. In the first video we saw Madhuri Dixit tutoring Alia and Varun to get the hook step of Tamma Tamma right. In the second video Sanjay Dutt (no he didn't dance) said that Varun and Alia are "magic" in the new version.
 
 

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, is a sequel to Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and also stars Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Mohit Marawah. Badrinath Ki Dulhania will release on March 10.

  • Tamma Tamma was originally composed by Bappi Lahiri
  • Varun and Alia's dance routine keeps the principle choreography intact
  • The song is a part of their film Badrinath Ki Dulhania
 

