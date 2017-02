Tamma Tamma: Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan's Song Is As Cool As Madhuri Dixit's

The one and only @duttsanjay is all heart!Felt so lovely to show him the song and see his reaction! Love him!! #TammaTammaAgain@Varun_dvnpic.twitter.com/YUZ1jY9TEf ? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 10, 2017

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's from Badrinath Ki Dulhania will transport you directly to the Nineties. The song is a revamped version of 1990 film's popular songand here's the best part - even in 2017, the song's vocals are still by Bappi Lahiri, Anuradha Paudwal.redux keeps the best part of the song intact and the additions (new beats and a rap by Badshah) only enhances the look and feel of version #1. In short,is as awesome as its predecessor. The song's principle choreography and hook steps have also been set to Alia and Varun's dance routine.The original song was composed by Bappi Lahiri and it has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The rap was courtesy Badshah and vocals were dubbed by Ameen Sayani.producer Karan Johar introduced the song in the film trailer but waited until the release of the film's title track to reveal the full contents of. Karan Johar kept the buzz around the release of the song alive by some neat PR moves courtesy original Tamma Tamma couple Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Alia Bhatt shared two videos prior to the release of. In the first video we saw Madhuri Dixit tutoring Alia and Varun to get the hook step ofright. In the second video Sanjay Dutt (no he didn't dance) said that Varun and Alia are "magic" in the new version., is a sequel to Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's 2014 film. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and also stars Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Mohit Marawah.will release on March 10.