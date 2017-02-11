Tamma Tamma: Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan's Song Is As Cool As Madhuri Dixit's

Watch Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Tamma Tamma Again
Watch Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit's Tamma Tamma Loge
The original song was composed by Bappi Lahiri and it has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The rap was courtesy Badshah and vocals were dubbed by Ameen Sayani.
Badrinath Ki Dulhania producer Karan Johar introduced the song in the film trailer but waited until the release of the film's title track to reveal the full contents of Tamma Tamma Again. Karan Johar kept the buzz around the release of the song alive by some neat PR moves courtesy original Tamma Tamma couple Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.
Alia Bhatt shared two videos prior to the release of Tamma Tamma Again. In the first video we saw Madhuri Dixit tutoring Alia and Varun to get the hook step of Tamma Tamma right. In the second video Sanjay Dutt (no he didn't dance) said that Varun and Alia are "magic" in the new version.
How to do this tamma step????? Thank you @MadhuriDixit for saving the day @Varun_dvn#TammaTammaAgainpic.twitter.com/1dTdPBDVaK? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 10, 2017
The one and only @duttsanjay is all heart!Felt so lovely to show him the song and see his reaction! Love him!! #TammaTammaAgain@Varun_dvnpic.twitter.com/YUZ1jY9TEf? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 10, 2017
Badrinath Ki Dulhania, is a sequel to Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and also stars Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Mohit Marawah. Badrinath Ki Dulhania will release on March 10.