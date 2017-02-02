Thank You Beyonce, For The Ethereal Underwater Photoshoot

The Crazy In Love singer made for some brilliant frame-worthy pictures, presented below. Yes, yes, you can thank us later.
Beyonce also shared pictures, in which she can be seen lying on a bed of flowers against a bright yellow wall. Accompanying her is her daughter with Jay-Z - Blue Ivy.
Beyonce has been trending ever since she shared the news about expecting twins with an Instagram post on Wednesday night. "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes - The Carters," she wrote on Instagram.
Beyonce and Jay-Z married in 2008, and her album Lemonade is believed to be a result of a rough patch in the marriage. Beyonce had also spoken about her traumatic experience following a miscarriage in 2010.
Beyonce is nominated in nine categories for the upcoming Grammy Awards scheduled for later this month. Her Lemonade is also nominated for the Album of the Year prize. Beyonce has won 20 Grammys so far.