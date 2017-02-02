Advertisement
Thank You Beyonce, For The Ethereal Underwater Photoshoot

Beyonce also poses with her five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy in a picture

  | February 02, 2017 23:44 IST (New Delhi)
Beyonce

Beyonce photographed underwater (courtesy: beyonce.com)

Beyonce, take a bow. The 35-year-old pop-star followed up her pregnancy announcement with ethereal pictures from an underwater photoshoot, in which she showed her baby bump. Beyonce, who shared the pictures on her official site, is carelessly draped in coloured linen - pink, yellow and beige - with a bare baby bump and hair let loose. Beyonce appears upside down in some of the pictures and accessorised with a flowered tiara for one. The natural effects of the underwater setting and bouquet of lights create a surreal atmosphere, of which Beyonce is the queen. Beyonce, who is also mother to a five-year-old daughter, titled the pregnancy-special album "I Have Three Hearts." Can you hear 'awwwww's from all around the world?

The Crazy In Love singer made for some brilliant frame-worthy pictures, presented below. Yes, yes, you can thank us later.
 
beyonce pic

Beyonce from the photoshoot (courtesy: beyonce.com)

 

beyonce

Beyonce from the photoshoot (courtesy: beyonce.com)

beyonce

Beyonce from the photoshoot (courtesy: beyonce.com)

beyonce

Beyonce from the photoshoot (courtesy: beyonce.com)

Beyonce also shared pictures, in which she can be seen lying on a bed of flowers against a bright yellow wall. Accompanying her is her daughter with Jay-Z - Blue Ivy.
 
beyonce

Beyonce from the photoshoot (courtesy: beyonce.com)

beyonce

Beyonce from the photoshoot (courtesy: beyonce.com)

Beyonce has been trending ever since she shared the news about expecting twins with an Instagram post on Wednesday night. "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes - The Carters," she wrote on Instagram.
 

Beyonce and Jay-Z married in 2008, and her album Lemonade is believed to be a result of a rough patch in the marriage. Beyonce had also spoken about her traumatic experience following a miscarriage in 2010.

Beyonce is nominated in nine categories for the upcoming Grammy Awards scheduled for later this month. Her Lemonade is also nominated for the Album of the Year prize. Beyonce has won 20 Grammys so far.
 

