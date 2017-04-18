This Harry Potter Actress Will Host Justin Bieber's Concert In India

Elarica said in a statement that she has watched Bollywood movies in her childhood and visiting Mumbai will be a 'dream-come-true' experience for her. The model-turned-actress was quoted by IANS as saying: "India has been a place I have always wanted to visit. I watched Bollywood movies as a child and now being an actress going to Mumbai the heart of the Bollywood film Industry; it is a dream come true! But most of all having this experience and seeing one of my favourite artists, Justin Bieber perform live, I am sure I will mark this as a trip of a lifetime."
Apart from Harry Potter, Elarica Johnson is also known for her roles in 13 Steps Down and My Brother The Devil. She will next be starring in How To Talk To Girls At Parties along with Nicole Kidman and in crime drama The Strike.
Justin Bieber is expected to perform hits like Where Are You Now, Boyfriend, Love Yourself, Company, As Long As You Love Me, What Do You Mean?, Baby and Purpose. Justin Bieber's latest tour is to support his last and fourth album Purpose, in which he has experimented with innovative electronic sounds. Apart from India, the singer will perform in Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai in the UAE in the Asian leg of the tour.