Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast 2.0: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon Hit Redone For Machine

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast 2.0 stars Mustafa and Kiara Advani, gyrating snakily in red. The original song was filmed on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon for their 1994 film Mohra

  | March 06, 2017 18:59 IST (New Delhi)
Akshay Kumar

Kiara Advani in a still from the song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast 2.0 (Courtesy: YouTube)

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast, the hit song from 1994 film Mohra starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, is the latest victim of Bollywood's inability to leave well alone. After meddling with songs like Hamma Hamma and Saara Zamana, Bollywood offers up Cheez Badi from upcoming film Machine. Kavita Krishnamurthy's vocals have been replaced by Neha Kakkar's in the recreation by composers Komail-Shivaan. The song (and film) stars debutant Mustafa and actress Kiara Advani, gyrating snakily in red. Despite Akshay's bandanna, sunglasses and waistcoat in the original having been dispensed with in favour of something more 2017, we can't say we're impressed. Version 2.0 has none of the cheez-y charm of what passed for cool in the Nineties.

Watch Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from Machine:
 


Now watch the original:
 

Akshay Kumar has still got it, as per this video of him dancing at the launch of the song in Mumbai on Monday:
 

If it ain't broke, and all that.

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast is the fourth remix this year, after OK Jaanu's The Humma Song, Laila from Raees and Haseenon Ka Deewana from Kaabil.

Machine is directed by Abbas-Mustan, who have made the films Ajnabee and Aitraaz with Akshay Kumar. They last directed Kapil Sharma in his 2015 Bollywood debut, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. Machine, in which Kiara and Mustafa play racing enthusiasts Sarah and Ransh, is scheduled to release on March 17. This Kiara's third film, after her 2014 debut Fugly and 2016's M S Dhoni: The Untold Story in which she was cast as Sakshi Dhoni.
 

