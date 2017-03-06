Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast 2.0: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon Hit Redone For Machine

Watch Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from Machine:
Now watch the original:
Akshay Kumar has still got it, as per this video of him dancing at the launch of the song in Mumbai on Monday:
Still got those mast mast moves What say? #TuCheezBadiHaiMastMastpic.twitter.com/XBS8J4gbrK? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 6, 2017
If it ain't broke, and all that.
Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast is the fourth remix this year, after OK Jaanu's The Humma Song, Laila from Raees and Haseenon Ka Deewana from Kaabil.
Machine is directed by Abbas-Mustan, who have made the films Ajnabee and Aitraaz with Akshay Kumar. They last directed Kapil Sharma in his 2015 Bollywood debut, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. Machine, in which Kiara and Mustafa play racing enthusiasts Sarah and Ransh, is scheduled to release on March 17. This Kiara's third film, after her 2014 debut Fugly and 2016's M S Dhoni: The Untold Story in which she was cast as Sakshi Dhoni.