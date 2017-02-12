Varun Dhawan Feels Tamma Tamma Had To Be Passed On To Next Generation

Here's Varun Dhawan's tweet:
Power of #tammatammaagain. This song had to be passed on to the next generation.Good morning https://t.co/UWqp5jrxiWpic.twitter.com/M4oTzKH5I9? VarunBadrinathdhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 12, 2017
Watch Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Tamma Tamma Again:
Ahead of the song's release, Madhuri Dixit tutored Alia and Varun to get the hook step right. Later, through a video Sanjay Dutt said that Varun and Alia are "magic" in the new version.
How to do this tamma step????? Thank you @MadhuriDixit for saving the day @Varun_dvn#TammaTammaAgainpic.twitter.com/1dTdPBDVaK? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 10, 2017
The one and only @duttsanjay is all heart!Felt so lovely to show him the song and see his reaction! Love him!! #TammaTammaAgain@Varun_dvnpic.twitter.com/YUZ1jY9TEf? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 10, 2017
Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a sequel to Alia and Varun's 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film also stars Gauhar Khan, Shweta Prasad Basu and Mohit Marwah.
This is the third time Alia and Varun will be seen together. The actors made their debut with in Karan Johar's 2012 film Student Of The Year, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Badrinath Ki Dulhania hits the screens on March 10.