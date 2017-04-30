What Jacqueline Fernandez Will Wear For Justin Bieber's Concert In India

Talking about her looks, Jacqueline, 31, told IANS: "We have handpicked three key looks with a mix of contemporary and ethnic designs. I briefly met Libby during the xXx: Return of Xander Cage press tour in India and we connected instantly." She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, Judwaa 2, co-starring Varun Dhawan.
Paris Libby has wide clientele ranging from Liam Hemsworth to Jeremey Renner to Vin Diesel and Robin Thicke and has also styled Hollywood celebrities for red carpet and photo shoots, including Sharon Stone, Miley Cyrus, Zoe Saldana and Britney Spears.
Apart from Jacqueline, Burberry model Neelam Gill and Game Of Thrones actress Elarica Johnson, who also played the role of waitress in 2009's film Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince, are also a part of Justin Bieber's tour in India.
Justin Bieber is expected to perform hits like Where Are You Now, Boyfriend, Love Yourself, Company, As Long As You Love Me, What Do You Mean?, Baby and Purpose. Justin Bieber's latest tour is to support his last and fourth album Purpose, in which he has experimented with innovative electronic sounds. Apart from India, the singer will perform in Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai in the UAE in the Asian leg of the tour.
(With IANS inputs)