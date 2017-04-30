Advertisement
What Jacqueline Fernandez Will Wear For Justin Bieber's Concert In India

Jacqueline Fernandez has chosen Hollywood stylist Paris Libby to style her looks for Justin Bieber's tour in India

  | April 30, 2017 12:14 IST (New Delhi)
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez photographed at an event in Mumbai

  • "I will be meeting Libby in London this week," Jacqueline said
  • Paris Libby also styles Liam Hemsworth and Vin Diesel
  • Justin Bieber will perform in Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium on May 10
Jacqueline Fernandez, who is all set to host American singer Justin Bieber during his tour in India, has revealed that she has chosen Hollywood fashion stylist Paris Libby to style her looks during the singer's tour. The Race actress told news agency IANS that she will soon be visiting Mr Libby in London to discuss her look. "Since I have a hectic shooting schedule I will be meeting Libby in London this week to finalise the outfits and the looks before I come to India to host Bieber," she was quoted by IANS as saying. Justin will be performing in Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium on May 10 as part of his Purpose World Tour.

Talking about her looks, Jacqueline, 31, told IANS: "We have handpicked three key looks with a mix of contemporary and ethnic designs. I briefly met Libby during the xXx: Return of Xander Cage press tour in India and we connected instantly." She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, Judwaa 2, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Paris Libby has wide clientele ranging from Liam Hemsworth to Jeremey Renner to Vin Diesel and Robin Thicke and has also styled Hollywood celebrities for red carpet and photo shoots, including Sharon Stone, Miley Cyrus, Zoe Saldana and Britney Spears.

Apart from Jacqueline, Burberry model Neelam Gill and Game Of Thrones actress Elarica Johnson, who also played the role of waitress in 2009's film Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince, are also a part of Justin Bieber's tour in India.

Justin Bieber is expected to perform hits like Where Are You Now, Boyfriend, Love Yourself, Company, As Long As You Love Me, What Do You Mean?, Baby and Purpose. Justin Bieber's latest tour is to support his last and fourth album Purpose, in which he has experimented with innovative electronic sounds. Apart from India, the singer will perform in Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai in the UAE in the Asian leg of the tour.

(With IANS inputs)

 

