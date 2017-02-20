What You Need To Know About Vin Diesel's Song With Selena Gomez

WOW!!!! The new Kygo mix is up on my Facebook page. I stepped out of my comfort zone for this one, haha. Let me know what you think. Thank you @kygomusic for producing this 2017 HIT! Thank you for believing in me enough to ask me to sing. Thank you @Selenagomez for bringing that beautiful and magical voice. Pained and celebratory simultaneously. I followed your lead when I went into the booth... #kygoselenavin #ItAintMe #gratefultomakemagic #believeinyou

