What You Need To Know About Vin Diesel's Song With Selena Gomez

A day after posting the teaser video, Vin Diesel tweeted "You are going to be as shocked as I am... Kygo the magician just took my voice and added it to his new track. Speechless," The actor continued thanking the team and praising Selena: "Thank you Kygo for making magic, Selena's voice is beautiful and welcoming. Dream come true!!," he tweeted the next day.
Vin Diesel also posted a picture of him with the Norwegian DJ on Instagram captioning it "I stepped out of my comfort zone for this one, haha. Let me know what you think. Thank you Kygo for producing this 2017 HIT! Thank you for believing in me enough to ask me to sing. Thank you Selena for bringing that beautiful and magical voice."
Interestingly, break-up themed song It Ain't Me, which was released recently on February 15, is Selena's first new song in about a year.
Two years ago, the 49-year-old actor had also sung for Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's See You Again as a tribute to the actor's late co-star friend Paul Walker at the People's Choice Awards.