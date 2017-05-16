Why Raabta Composer Pritam Has 'Walked Out' Of Homi Adajania's Film

Raabta's music will be distributed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and the makers wanted to revamp an old T-Series song. Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar told The Indian Express that Pritam discussed the matter with him and Raabta director Dinesh Vijan before sharing his side of story on social media. "It is an amicable decision between Pritam and us. Pritam as a composer does not want any other or old song to be recreated, it is his policy. There is nothing negative between him and us, he is not walking out of the project, Jam 8 is headed by him," he said.
So far, Raabta's title track which was picturised on Deepika Padukone, has topped the list of party music. In addition, romantic track Ik Vaari Aa, sung by Arijit Singh, and Sadda Move by Dilijt Dosanjh have rocked the trends list.
Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh is releasing on June 9.