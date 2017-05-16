Advertisement
HomeMusic

Why Raabta Composer Pritam Has 'Walked Out' Of Homi Adajania's Film

Pritam wrote on Facebook: "In Raabta, producers want to recreate an existing song from the music label as part of promotions so I have decided to not continue with the film"

  | May 16, 2017 09:02 IST (New Delhi)
Pritam

Pritam photographed during a concert. (Image courtesy: Pritam)

Highlights

  • Pritam denied recreating an old track for the promotion of Raabta
  • Raabta music album will be completed by his company Jam 8
  • Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon's Raabta will release on June 9
Music composer Pritam is no longer part of producer Homi Adajania's upcoming film Raabta. The composer 'walked out' of the film after the makers wanted him 'recreate an old song' for the film's promotions. Pritam wrote on Facebook: "I had decided a while back to only do solo composer albums and not have an outside song in my album." Pritam has composed songs for films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and also for Homi Adajania's 2012 film Cocktail. "In Raabta, producers want to recreate an existing song from the music label as part of promotions so I have decided to not continue with the film and requested the producers to take out my name from the film credits and promotions and the album will be completed by my company Jam 8," Pritam wrote.

Raabta's music will be distributed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and the makers wanted to revamp an old T-Series song. Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar told The Indian Express that Pritam discussed the matter with him and Raabta director Dinesh Vijan before sharing his side of story on social media. "It is an amicable decision between Pritam and us. Pritam as a composer does not want any other or old song to be recreated, it is his policy. There is nothing negative between him and us, he is not walking out of the project, Jam 8 is headed by him," he said.

Here's what Pritam posted on Facebook:
 
 
 

So far, Raabta's title track which was picturised on Deepika Padukone, has topped the list of party music. In addition, romantic track Ik Vaari Aa, sung by Arijit Singh, and Sadda Move by Dilijt Dosanjh have rocked the trends list.

Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh is releasing on June 9.

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement