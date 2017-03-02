A Baahubali 2 Update: The Trailer Of S S Rajamouli's Film Is In The Making

This is what the cinematographer of Baahubali 2 tweeted on Thursday:
At#AnnapurnaStudios Working on Trailer of #Baahubali2 Making sure Everything is Fine with the Screen Calibration, With #CVRao & #ShivaKumarpic.twitter.com/BsvKlOO6Js? KK Senthil Kumar (@DOPSenthilKumar) March 2, 2017
Both actors Rana Daggubati and Prabhas will reprise their roles of Bhallala Deva and Mahendra Baahubali in the sequel of S S Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning. However, Prabhas will be seen playing dual roles - he will feature as Amarendra Baahubali, Mahendra's father, who was killed.
Team Baahubali 2 released a new motion poster on Shivaratri:
Meanwhile, talking about the film, Rana told news agency PTI that Baahubali 2will be "bigger, better and stronger." He told PTI: "Baahubali 2 is bigger, better, stronger and mightier. I have come to know SS Rajamouli (director) for four years now as part of this four-year journey of Baahubali 1 and 2. It is constant learning with him and he provides with right strength and family atmosphere."
Baahubali 2 marks Senthil Kumar's seventh collaboration with the director after, who have previously worked together for Yamadonga, Magadheera and Eega. On Thursday, the director also congratulated Senthil Kumar for winning at the Nandi Awards, which is one of Telugu cinema's most prestigious awards. "The eye of Eega, Senthil Kumar, very happy that one of your finest works got recognized. Congratulations on the Nandi Award," he tweeted.
Baahubali 2will also release in Tamil and Hindi and is scheduled to release in April this year.