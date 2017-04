A Baahubali-Themed Feast: Ahmedabad Restaurant Offers Blockbuster 'Baahu-Thaali'

It looks like a feast served in the kingdom of Mahishmathi

mania has gripped the nation.is releasing in a week's time and nobody can keep calm and carry on. Entrepreneurs are devising innovative schemes to pull thefans towards their venture. This story is about an Ahmedabad-based restaurant which has started with a newdedicated toseries. Theis so called because of its huge size and the number of items it has; normally adoesn't have so many options. The restaurant serves authentic Rajasthani and Gujarati cuisines. Though the names of the dishes are not derived from, but it does seem like a feast served in the kingdom of Mahishmathi."While we celebrate the foodies at Rajwadu, we at Rajwadu are sure of a stirring success of the second franchise ofat the box office and look forward to hosting the team ofat Rajwadu," said the owners of the restaurant. The owners fans of the series and this is their tribute toCheck out the pictures of the 'is a two-part series directed by SS Rajamouli. The first part of the film titledreleased in 2015 at a crucial cliffhanger. The second filmwill answer all the questions with which the fans have been obsessed for almost two years now.Actor Prabhas plays the role of Amarendra Baahubali , who was murdered by hisKatappa (played by Sathyaraj). After his cousin's death, Bhallala Deva (Rana Daggubati) usurps the throne of Mahishmathi. In the second part the audience will get to know why Katappa killed Baahubali and how his son Mahendra Baahubali (also Prabhas) will take revenge from Bhallala Deva.The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan.will hit the screens on April 28.