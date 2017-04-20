Advertisement
HomeRegional

A Baahubali-Themed Feast: Ahmedabad Restaurant Offers Blockbuster 'Baahu-Thaali'

Baahubali: The Conclusion - The names of the dishes may not have been derived from Baahubali, but it does seem like a feast served in the kingdom of Mahishmathi.

  | April 20, 2017 14:47 IST (New Delhi)
Baahubali

Prabhas in Baahubali: The Conclusion. (Image courtesy: baahubalimovie)

Highlights

  • A huge thaali with various items have been named after Baahubali series
  • The owners of the restaurant said that it's their tribute to the film
  • Baahubali: The Conclusion releases on April 28
Baahubali mania has gripped the nation. Baahubali: The Conclusion is releasing in a week's time and nobody can keep calm and carry on. Entrepreneurs are devising innovative schemes to pull the Baahubali fans towards their venture. This story is about an Ahmedabad-based restaurant which has started with a new thaali dedicated to Baahubali series. The thaali is so called because of its huge size and the number of items it has; normally a thaali doesn't have so many options. The restaurant serves authentic Rajasthani and Gujarati cuisines. Though the names of the dishes are not derived from Baahubali, but it does seem like a feast served in the kingdom of Mahishmathi.

"While we celebrate the foodies at Rajwadu, we at Rajwadu are sure of a stirring success of the second franchise of Baahubali at the box office and look forward to hosting the team of Baahubali at Rajwadu," said the owners of the restaurant. The owners fans of the series and this is their tribute to Baahubali.

Check out the pictures of the 'Baahu-thaali'
 
baahubali

It looks like a feast served in the kingdom of Mahishmathi

 
baahubali

Detailed menu of the ?Baahu-thaali?


Baahubali is a two-part series directed by SS Rajamouli. The first part of the film titled Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015 at a crucial cliffhanger. The second film Baahubali: The Conclusion will answer all the questions with which the fans have been obsessed for almost two years now.

Actor Prabhas plays the role of Amarendra Baahubali, who was murdered by his senapati Katappa (played by Sathyaraj). After his cousin's death, Bhallala Deva (Rana Daggubati) usurps the throne of Mahishmathi. In the second part the audience will get to know why Katappa killed Baahubali and how his son Mahendra Baahubali (also Prabhas) will take revenge from Bhallala Deva.

The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan. Baahubali: The Conclusion will hit the screens on April 28.

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement