A Baahubali-Themed Feast: Ahmedabad Restaurant Offers Blockbuster 'Baahu-Thaali'

"While we celebrate the foodies at Rajwadu, we at Rajwadu are sure of a stirring success of the second franchise of Baahubali at the box office and look forward to hosting the team of Baahubali at Rajwadu," said the owners of the restaurant. The owners fans of the series and this is their tribute to Baahubali.
Check out the pictures of the 'Baahu-thaali'
Baahubali is a two-part series directed by SS Rajamouli. The first part of the film titled Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015 at a crucial cliffhanger. The second film Baahubali: The Conclusion will answer all the questions with which the fans have been obsessed for almost two years now.
Actor Prabhas plays the role of Amarendra Baahubali, who was murdered by his senapati Katappa (played by Sathyaraj). After his cousin's death, Bhallala Deva (Rana Daggubati) usurps the throne of Mahishmathi. In the second part the audience will get to know why Katappa killed Baahubali and how his son Mahendra Baahubali (also Prabhas) will take revenge from Bhallala Deva.
The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan. Baahubali: The Conclusion will hit the screens on April 28.