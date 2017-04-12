Actor Dileep Speaks About Divorcing Manju Warrier, Marrying Kavya

Of his decision to end his 17-year-old marriage to Manju Warrier, Dileep said: "It's a closed chapter. I got married in 1998, it was a sudden decision. Till five years ago, everything was perfect and I had a happy family life. I had submitted a brief account of what really ended the happy life and the reasons behind it to the family court on June 5, 2013. That was not a divorce petition, it was the story of my life. There are culprits in it, witnesses in it and even evidence. There are even 'renowned' people involved in it and I hope the real side of them never comes out in public," reports Manorama Online.
Almost two years after the divorce, Dileep married Kavya Madhavan in a traditional ceremony in November 2016. Dileep knew Kavya for a long time before they got married but the actor said that Kavya had nothing to do with his "marital troubles." He told Manorama Online: "Liking somebody does not mean that you are having an affair with that person. I have known Kavya for a long time. The public has been made to believe that Kavya is the reason for all this. Me and my former wife were not mere partners. We were strong friends. And it's only saddening to hear when people say that such a relation came to an end because of a single person."
At the time of their wedding, Dileep slammed reports that his daughter Meenakshi was against his second marriage. He also told Manorama Online that his friends and family insisted he got married and initially Kavya's mother thought that people would gossip more about them if he married Kavya. "Later I briefed her about all the circumstances and situations, and everyone agreed."
Dileep was recently seen in Georgettan's Pooram and is awaiting the release of Pickpocket, Kammara Sambhavam, Prof. Dinkan and Ram Leela.